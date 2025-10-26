Cricket When Will Rohit Sharma Retire? Coach Dinesh Lad Spills The Beans By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 10:42 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Rohit Sharma's stellar display in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia has silenced critics and reignited discussions about his future in international cricket.

The ex Indian captain was at his vintage best throughout the three-match series, amassing 202 runs at an outstanding average of 101 and a strike rate of 85.59 - performances that earned him the Player of the Series award.

Having returned to competitive action after a long layoff, Rohit initially looked rusty but gradually found his rhythm. His unbeaten 121* in Sydney, which guided India to a convincing nine-wicket victory, stood out as a statement knock - both to his critics and his own self-belief.

Dinesh Lad, Rohit's childhood coach and mentor, couldn't hide his delight over his ward's resurgence. Calling the innings "special," Lad said it was a testament to Rohit's unwavering self-confidence. "This is a special moment," Lad told PTI Videos. "There were talks that he was not performing, that he should stop playing cricket, but he played two good innings in the last two matches, 75 (73) first and now 120 (121*), and has shown he is still a top player who'll still contribute to the country... The only secret is his self-confidence. That's why he hasn't retired. He wants to play the 2027 World Cup and only retire after that, and he's preparing for that."

At 38, Rohit is aware of the challenge ahead, especially with India's rich bench strength and the influx of younger, fitter cricketers eager to make their mark. Yet, as Lad confirmed, the Mumbai batter's determination to end his career on his own terms remains unshaken.

The veteran coach also dismissed ongoing rumors of friction between Rohit and Virat Kohli. The pair's unbroken 168-run stand in Sydney, which sealed the series finale, was a fitting response to those narratives.

"There were a lot of ugly talks about Virat... But I had said that he'd perform. Both did well. I want to see them play the 2027 World Cup... Many said there was friction between Rohit and Virat, but that's not true; they are close friends and play for the nation," Lad asserted.

For now, Rohit's eyes are firmly set on the 2027 World Cup - and retirement, as his coach suggests, can wait.