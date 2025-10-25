AIFF Super Cup 2025: East Bengal vs Dempo Live Streaming- When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

Who plays Who in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals? Dates, Venue and Fixtures Confirmed



Alana King produced a record-breaking performance to help Australia seal their spot at the top of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 league table and book a semifinal clash against India.

The leg-spinner took a sensational 7 for 18, the best figures in Women's World Cup history, as Australia thrashed South Africa by seven wickets in Indore. Bowling first, the Aussies bundled out the Proteas for just 97, with only Laura Wolvaardt (31) and Sinalo Jafta (29) offering brief resistance.

King's seven-wicket burst, including a double-wicket maiden and two wickets in successive balls, destroyed South Africa's middle order. Australia then chased down the target in 16.5 overs, powered by Beth Mooney's 42 and Georgia Voll's unbeaten 38.

Who will Play Who in Semifinals?

The victory ensured Australia's unbeaten run in the tournament, with six wins and one washout, placing them atop the table. They will now face India in the semifinal, scheduled for Thursday (October 30) in Navi Mumbai, while South Africa meet England in the other semifinal a day earlier in Guwahati.

The Proteas and English women are yet to confirm their place but they will occupy one of the 2nd or 3rd places at the end of the group stages. India were the 4th team to qualify for the semis and as they have finished 4th, they will face the top-placed Aussies.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals

South Africa Women vs England Women (Guwahati, October 29)

India Women vs Australia Women (Navi Mumbai, October 30)