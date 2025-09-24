Who will India face in Asia Cup 2025 Final after beating Bangladesh?

Abhishek Sharma just one place behind Yuvraj Singh, becomes joint 7th in Six-Hitting List for India in T20Is

India sealed their spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final with a commanding 41-run win over Bangladesh in the Super Fours clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Powered by Abhishek Sharma's blistering half-century and a disciplined bowling effort led by Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, India proved too strong for Bangladesh, who now face a must-win match against Pakistan tomorrow to make the final.

Put in to bat after Bangladesh opted to bowl, India got off to an electric start courtesy of Abhishek Sharma, who smashed 75 off just 37 balls, peppered with six fours and five sixes. Alongside Shubman Gill's quickfire 29 off 19, India raced to 72 in the powerplay, laying a perfect platform.

However, a mini-collapse in the middle overs saw Suryakumar Yadav (5 off 11) and Shivam Dube (2 off 3) depart cheaply. Even Abhishek's dismissal at 112-3 slowed the momentum, but Hardik Pandya (38 off 29) ensured India posted a competitive 168/6. Bangladesh's bowling unit struggled for consistency, though Rishad Hossain (2/27) stood out.

Chasing 169, Bangladesh's innings hinged on Saif Hassan, who fought bravely with 69 off 51 balls, striking three fours and five sixes. Despite his efforts, wickets fell regularly at the other end. Parvez Hossain Emon (21 off 19) provided support early but after his dismissal, the middle order crumbled under pressure.

India's bowlers tightened the screws. Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) was exceptional in the middle overs, dismantling Bangladesh's line-up. Bumrah (2/18) struck early to remove both openers, while Varun Chakaravarthy (2/29) chipped away crucial wickets. Even part-timer Tilak Varma managed a wicket, dismissing Mustafizur to close the innings. Bangladesh were bowled out for 127 in 19.3 overs, falling short by 41 runs.

Who will India face in Asia Cup 2025 Final?

India have already advanced to the Final, and their opponent will be confirmed on Thursday (September 25). Pakistan are up against Bangladesh, and the winner of the match will qualify for the final. If the match is washed out, Pakistan will go through as they have a Superior Net Run Rate.