Who Won Yesterday Asia Cup 2025 Match? IND vs UAE Match 2 Result, Top Players, Today's Match Schedule

By MyKhel Staff

In yesterday's (September 10) Asia Cup 2025 match, India locked horns with hosts UAE in Match 2 of the competition.

India launched their Asia Cup 2025 title defense with a commanding nine-wicket victory over hosts UAE at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Who Won Yesterday Asia Cup 2025 Match IND vs UAE Match 2 Result Top Players Today s Match Schedule

Opting to bowl first, India’s bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube, dismantled UAE for a record-low T20I total of 57 in 13.1 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy chipped in with a wicket each. UAE’s innings started with a 26-run opening stand, but Kuldeep’s three-wicket over triggered a collapse, losing 8 wickets for 11 runs. Chasing 58, India raced to 60/1 in just 4.3 overs, with Abhishek Sharma (30 off 16) and Shubman Gill (20* off 9) dominating the show to seal the fastest T20I chase by India, finishing with 93 balls to spare.

Yesterday's Asia Cup 2025 Result, IND vs UAE Match 2

India won by 9 wickets with 93 balls to spare.

Who scored Most Runs in Yesterday's IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match?

Abhishek Sharma of India was the highest scorer of the match. The India opener scored a quick-fire 30 runs off 16 balls - hitting 2 fours and 3 sixes in the process.

Who picked up Most Wickets in Yesterday's Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Kuldeep Yadav of India got 4 wickets for 7 runs in 3.1 overs. Apart from Kuldeep, Shivam Dube picked up 3 wickets.

Award Winners

Player of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav

Gamechanger of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav

Super Sixes: Abhishek Sharma

Today's Asia Cup 2025 Match: Who will Play Today?

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Match 3, Group B, September 11, 2025, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Start time: 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local). Bangladesh, led by Litton Das, aim for a strong start after recent T20I series wins, while Hong Kong, after a 94-run loss to Afghanistan, seek an upset.

Story first published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 6:30 [IST]
