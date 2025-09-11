Who Won Yesterday Asia Cup 2025 Match? IND vs UAE Match 2 Result, Top Players, Today's Match Schedule

In yesterday's (September 10) Asia Cup 2025 match, India locked horns with hosts UAE in Match 2 of the competition.
India launched their Asia Cup 2025 title defense with a commanding nine-wicket victory over hosts UAE at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Opting to bowl first, India’s bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube, dismantled UAE for a record-low T20I total of 57 in 13.1 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy chipped in with a wicket each. UAE’s innings started with a 26-run opening stand, but Kuldeep’s three-wicket over triggered a collapse, losing 8 wickets for 11 runs. Chasing 58, India raced to 60/1 in just 4.3 overs, with Abhishek Sharma (30 off 16) and Shubman Gill (20* off 9) dominating the show to seal the fastest T20I chase by India, finishing with 93 balls to spare.
India won by 9 wickets with 93 balls to spare.
Abhishek Sharma of India was the highest scorer of the match. The India opener scored a quick-fire 30 runs off 16 balls - hitting 2 fours and 3 sixes in the process.
Kuldeep Yadav of India got 4 wickets for 7 runs in 3.1 overs. Apart from Kuldeep, Shivam Dube picked up 3 wickets.
Player of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav
Gamechanger of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav
Super Sixes: Abhishek Sharma
Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Match 3, Group B, September 11, 2025, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Start time: 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local). Bangladesh, led by Litton Das, aim for a strong start after recent T20I series wins, while Hong Kong, after a 94-run loss to Afghanistan, seek an upset.