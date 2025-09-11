Who Won Yesterday Asia Cup 2025 Match? IND vs UAE Match 2 Result, Top Players, Today's Match Schedule

oi-Sauradeep Ash

In yesterday's (September 10) Asia Cup 2025 match, India locked horns with hosts UAE in Match 2 of the competition.

India launched their Asia Cup 2025 title defense with a commanding nine-wicket victory over hosts UAE at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Opting to bowl first, India’s bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube, dismantled UAE for a record-low T20I total of 57 in 13.1 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy chipped in with a wicket each. UAE’s innings started with a 26-run opening stand, but Kuldeep’s three-wicket over triggered a collapse, losing 8 wickets for 11 runs. Chasing 58, India raced to 60/1 in just 4.3 overs, with Abhishek Sharma (30 off 16) and Shubman Gill (20* off 9) dominating the show to seal the fastest T20I chase by India, finishing with 93 balls to spare.