Will CSK release 5 players before IPL 2026 Mini Auction? Franchise reveals in Cryptic Message

Chennai Super Kings' retention strategy ahead of the IPL 2026 auction has sparked widespread speculation, especially after reports suggested that the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side is ready to part ways with some big names.

According to a Cricbuzz report, CSK are reportedly considering releasing players such as Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, and Devon Conway before the retention deadline on November 15.

The potential exits come in the wake of Chennai's underwhelming IPL 2025 season, where the five-time champions failed to make the playoffs. Several of these players endured inconsistent runs with the bat and ball- Curran struggled to find rhythm with both departments, Conway was sidelined due to injury for a large part of the campaign, while Indian recruits like Hooda and Tripathi underperformed in key fixtures. As a result, the franchise is seemingly aiming to rebuild its core ahead of the three-day auction scheduled from December 13-15.

Fans, however, were taken aback by the inclusion of overseas stalwarts Curran and Conway in the rumored release list, given their previous match-winning contributions in yellow. The chatter quickly flooded social media, questioning the wisdom of a potential overhaul led by Gaikwad and the management.

In true Chennai spirit, though, the franchise chose to respond with wit rather than words. Shortly after the rumours gained traction, CSK updated their bio on X (formerly Twitter) to read: "Nothing's official till you see it here." Before that, they had cheekily posted, "Don't worry, we've updated the bio," effectively dismissing the reports while playfully engaging their supporters.

While the actual retention list will be confirmed only next month, CSK's latest social media manoeuvre suggests that the management is aware of the buzz and isn't in a hurry to spoil the suspense before the official announcement.

The IPL giants are likely to keep their captain from last season Ruturaj Gaikwad, while Ravindra Jadeja and Rachin Ravindra are also going to be retained alongside Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube. MS Dhoni, if available for the upcoming season, is a certain retention.