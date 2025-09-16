Will Pakistan boycott UAE match as ICC reject PCB claims for Andy Pycroft Suspension?

India A vs Australia A Squads: Full List of Players, Captains, Schedule, Venue - All You Need to Know

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is unlikely to accept the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) demand for the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, despite a formal complaint from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The dispute arises from the fallout of the high-voltage India-Pakistan clash in Dubai on September 14, when Indian players chose not to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts after the game, sparking controversy.

According to reports, Naqvi lodged a complaint with the ICC, accusing Pycroft of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct and undermining the Spirit of Cricket. He claimed the referee's intervention at the toss, where Pycroft advised the Pakistan captain to proceed with the handshake and avoid a public snub, overstepped his role. As part of his protest, Naqvi demanded Pycroft's immediate removal from the referee panel for the tournament.

However, inside sources suggest the ICC views the complaint as lacking sufficient grounds. Officials believe Pycroft's involvement was minimal, limited to passing on a message in line with standard match protocol, rather than instigating the controversy. The governing body is also wary of opening the door for member boards to influence referee appointments without substantial justification.

The ICC is expected to formally respond to the PCB soon, with strong emphasis on the rules of the game. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which oversees the Laws of Cricket, states in its Spirit of Cricket preamble that handshakes are encouraged as a courtesy but are not legally binding or mandatory.

The impasse has escalated tensions, with reports indicating Pakistan has even threatened to boycott its upcoming group match against the UAE on September 17 if Pycroft continues as the referee. Pycroft is slated to remain the match referee, and a Pakistan boycott would mean their elimination from this continental tournament.

Naqvi, who also serves as president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), has tried to frame the matter as a broader issue of cricketing spirit, but his efforts may go in vain as ACC and ICC are poised to align in rejecting Pakistan's claim.

Will Pakistan Boycott UAE Match?

Pakistan may end up boycotting the UAE match, and that would mean the end of their journey in the Asia Cup. As Oman is already eliminated, the winner of the Pakistan vs UAE match will join India in the Super Four.