Pucovski joins Aussie star Warner on sidelines for opening Test, Harris called up

Pucovski joins star batsman David Warner (adductor) on the sidelines ahead of the first day-night Test in Adelaide, starting December 17, after sustaining a mild concussion while batting for Australia A in their tour match with India.

Uncapped sensation Pucovski had been hoping to replace Warner at the top of the order for his Test debut, but the 22-year-old – who had posted 495 runs at an average of 247.5 to begin the Sheffield Shield campaign – was struck while batting on the last day of the tour match at Drummoyne Oval.

Pucovski suffers concussion scare as match ends in draw

Victoria team-mate Harris – on track to play his 10th Test and first since the 2019 Ashes – has now been added to the squad, having recorded 239 runs against South Australia as part of the highest-ever Shield stand of 486 alongside Pucovski last month.

"Given the spate of injuries in recent weeks, we're fortunate to be able to bring a player of Marcus' calibre into the Test squad," said national selector Trevor Hohns.

"Marcus has been in outstanding form for Victoria this season and has had the benefit of facing India's bowlers in both three-day tour matches at Drummoyne and under lights at the SCG.

"At the same time, we are disappointed for David and Will that they will not be available for the first Vodafone Test.

"We have taken a conservative approach in managing Will since he sustained the concussion and hope he and David will be back to full health ahead of the Boxing Day Test."