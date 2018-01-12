Win over South Africa at their home will motivate Mithali Raj and team: India Coach Tushar Arothe

New Delhi, Jan 12: Tushar Arothe is once again back in his business. He has been once again been selected as the coach Indian women's cricket team for three one-day internationals and five Twenty20 matches against South Africa at their home.

After a gap of six-and-a-half months' span, the women’s Indian squad led by Mithali Raj will be touring abroad and Tushar, while speaking on the assignment, told MyKhel over the phone from Mumbai, “The girls have earned confidence this time to fight back during the crisis. I am optimistic that the team has a good preparation after having participated in the recently concluded Challengers' Trophy. They also went through intense preparation in the camp in Bangalore.”

Arothe was reminded that Indian women lost to South Africa in the World Cup. Still the 51-year-old coach seemed confident and asserted, “Yes we lost against them in the World Cup. But at the same time remember we defeated this South African side at their home before the World Cup.

"In the camp at Bengaluru, video clippings of that series, as well as the World Cup semifinal, were often shown to the Indian women to motivate them.”

Arothe stressed that Indian women’s fielding has improved a lot as compared to their fielding standard in the ICC World Cup.

The coach explained, “In that camp, fitness was given maximum importance.”

Asked about the precautions he advised the batters, Arothe clarified, “I have been watching ongoing India-South Africa series and I am trying to learn that the batsmen should not hit the balls, moving outside the off-stump. I am trying to advise Mithali and other batswomen that in South Africa to not to try and hit balls which will swing outside the off-stump. In spite of the fact that we will be playing the shorter format of the game, the batters should be cautious.”

Arothe revealed he was elated to have seen Under-19 Mumbai batsman Jemaima Rodriguez who made a double hundred against Saurashtra recently. Indian women will depart on January 24 for South Africa.