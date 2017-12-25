Woakes and England looking to learn from Australia

Melbourne, December 25: All-rounder Chris Woakes said England should take a leaf from Australia's book as the embattled tourists look to avoid an Ashes sweep.

England have already lost the coveted urn to Australia but Joe Root's men – trailing 3-0 – still have plenty to play for ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

It has been a forgettable tour for England, who have failed to build on promising starts throughout the three Tests so far, while Steve Smith's Australia have pressed home their advantage.

"Where we can learn from Australia is in those situations they've taken it and made sure they don't let their foot off the throat," he said.

"We need to make sure we do that and take those chances.

"I know we're 3-0 down but we want to try to make sure that we come away from this series 3-2.

"We know we're going to have to play better cricket."

England will face Australia at the MCG without fast bowler Craig Overton, who is sidelined with a rib injury.

The last time England were swept in Australia was in 2013-14.

