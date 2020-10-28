Women's T20 Challenge: Mithali Raj tells cricketers to focus on basics

All the players had to quarantine themselves upon landing in the UAE as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. Mithali said all players should look to focus on the basics as playing cricket after a long time is not an easy thing to do.

"We are not here to judge anybody, all of us are coming from the quarantine period, just get your basics, for the first two days work on your basics, once the flow comes and then ease into it. Hydrate yourselves well, even if you train for twenty minutes, intensity should be there, don't try to push too hard," Mithali said to her teammates in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of IPL.

Mithali will be leading Velocity while Trailblazers and Supernovas will be led by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur respectively.

Speaking about her training session, Trailblazers captain Smriti Mandhana said: "It was a fun session, I was not expecting to time the ball as I did, it feels good to be back, all girls are very excited, everyone is looking in touch, really looking forward to November 4th."

For the Women's Challenger Trophy, all the matches will start from 7:30 PM IST except the second match between Velocity and Trailblazers as that will be played from 3:30 IST in the afternoon.