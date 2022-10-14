Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Final, India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: When and Where to Watch, T20I Head-to-Head

Women’s Asia Cup Final 2022 date, time and telecast info
When and where is the Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final taking place?
The Women's Asia Cup 2022 final clash between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Saturday (October 15) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh.
What time will Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final start?
The Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final is scheduled to start at 1 PM IST on Saturday (October 15).
Where and how to watch Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final?
The Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD. The live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Final Squads
India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Tania Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Kiran Navgire, Sabbhineni Meghana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Simran Bahadur.
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Atapattu (captain), Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Malsha Shehani, Rashmi Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani (wicketkeeper), Kaushani Nuthyangana (wicketkeeper), Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Harshitha Madavi, Madushika Methtananda, Achini Kulasuriya, Tharika Sewwandi.
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I Head-to-Head
The two sides have clashed 22 times in the shortest format on the international stage with India holding a clear advantage, having won 17 times against Sri Lanka, who have won just 4 times, while one match has ended in No Result.
India have also won the three encounters against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. The chasing team has been the most successful in the India vs Sri Lanka T20I clashes with the match result ending the team batting second 12 of 22 times.
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I results list
|Date
|Tournament
|Round
|Winner
|Result
|October 1, 2022
|Women’s Asia Cup
|Round Robin
|India
|Won by 41 runs
|June 27, 2022
|India in Sri Lanka
|3rd T20I
|Sri Lanka
|Won by 7 wickets
|June 25, 2022
|India in Sri Lanka
|2nd T20I
|India
|Won by 5 wickets
|June 23, 2022
|India in Sri Lanka
|1st T20I
|India
|Won by 34 runs
|February 29, 2020
|Women’s World T20
|Group Stage
|India
|Won by 7 wickets
|September 25, 2018
|India in Sri Lanka
|5th T20I
|India
|Won by 71 runs
|September 24, 2018
|India in Sri Lanka
|4th T20I
|India
|Won by 7 wickets
|September 22, 2018
|India in Sri Lanka
|3rd T20I
|India
|Won by 5 wickets
|September 21, 2018
|India in Sri Lanka
|2nd T20I
|-
|No Result
|September 19, 2018
|India in Sri Lanka
|1st T20I
|India
|Won by 13 runs
|June 7, 2018
|Women’s Asia Cup
|Round Robin
|India
|Won by 7 wickets
|December 1, 2016
|Women’s Asia Cup
|Round Robin
|India
|Won by 52 runs
|February 26, 2016
|Sri Lanka in India
|3rd T20I
|India
|Won by 9 wickets
|February 24, 2016
|Sri Lanka in India
|2nd T20I
|India
|Won by 5 wickets
|February 22, 2016
|Sri Lanka in India
|1st T20I
|India
|Won by 34 runs
|March 24, 2014
|Women’s World T20
|Group Stage
|Sri Lanka
|Won by 22 runs
|January 28, 2014
|Sri Lanka in India
|3rd T20I
|Sri Lanka
|Won by 6 wickets
|January 26, 2014
|Sri Lanka in India
|2nd T20I
|India
|Won by 9 runs
|January 25, 2014
|Sri Lanka in India
|1st T20I
|Sri Lanka
|Won by 3 wickets
|October 3, 2012
|Women’s World T20 2014
|Qualifier
|India
|Won by 9 wickets
|May 10, 2010
|Women’s World T20
|Group Stage
|India
|Won by 71 runs
|June 15, 2009
|Women’s World T20
|Group Stage
|India
|Won by 5 wickets