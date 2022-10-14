Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Final, India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: When and Where to Watch, T20I Head-to-Head

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India reached the summit clash following a 74-run victory over Thailand in the first semifinal, while Chamari Atapattu's Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 1 run in the thrilling second semifinal.

For India, after Shafali Verma's 28-ball knock of 42 set a target of 149, Deepti Sharma played the starring role, ending with figures of 3 for 7 in her quota of 4 overs to bundle out Thailand for 74. For Sri Lanka, Inoka Ranaweera's 2 for 17 spell helped seal their first Asia Cup final since 2008.

The final will be the second meeting between the two sides in this edition with India running out victors in the earlier encounter, riding on Jemimah Rodrigues' 76 off 53 balls to clinch a 41-run win.

India have suffered only one defeat in the lead up to the final, losing to arch-rivals Pakistan, while Sri Lanka lost twice, first to Harmanpreet-led team earlier in their campaign opener and Pakistan as well in the round robin stage.

This will be four-time runner up Sri Lanka's fifth final appearance in eight editions of Women's Asia Cup, losing the summit clash in all four occasions to India in the ODI format of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the record six-time champions India have reached the summit clash in all the eight editions so far. The 2022 Women's Asia Cup final meeting will be the fifth final meeting between the two sides.

Now, here we take a look at the Women's Asia Cup 2022 India Women vs Sri Lanka Women squads, date, timing in IST, telecast, live streaming information and previous head-to-head stats:

Women’s Asia Cup Final 2022 date, time and telecast info When and where is the Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final taking place? The Women's Asia Cup 2022 final clash between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Saturday (October 15) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh. What time will Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final start? The Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final is scheduled to start at 1 PM IST on Saturday (October 15). Where and how to watch Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final? The Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD. The live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Final Squads India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Tania Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Kiran Navgire, Sabbhineni Meghana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Simran Bahadur. Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Atapattu (captain), Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Malsha Shehani, Rashmi Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani (wicketkeeper), Kaushani Nuthyangana (wicketkeeper), Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Harshitha Madavi, Madushika Methtananda, Achini Kulasuriya, Tharika Sewwandi. India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I Head-to-Head The two sides have clashed 22 times in the shortest format on the international stage with India holding a clear advantage, having won 17 times against Sri Lanka, who have won just 4 times, while one match has ended in No Result. India have also won the three encounters against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. The chasing team has been the most successful in the India vs Sri Lanka T20I clashes with the match result ending the team batting second 12 of 22 times. India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I results list Date Tournament Round Winner Result October 1, 2022 Women’s Asia Cup Round Robin India Won by 41 runs June 27, 2022 India in Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Sri Lanka Won by 7 wickets June 25, 2022 India in Sri Lanka 2nd T20I India Won by 5 wickets June 23, 2022 India in Sri Lanka 1st T20I India Won by 34 runs February 29, 2020 Women’s World T20 Group Stage India Won by 7 wickets September 25, 2018 India in Sri Lanka 5th T20I India Won by 71 runs September 24, 2018 India in Sri Lanka 4th T20I India Won by 7 wickets September 22, 2018 India in Sri Lanka 3rd T20I India Won by 5 wickets September 21, 2018 India in Sri Lanka 2nd T20I - No Result September 19, 2018 India in Sri Lanka 1st T20I India Won by 13 runs June 7, 2018 Women’s Asia Cup Round Robin India Won by 7 wickets December 1, 2016 Women’s Asia Cup Round Robin India Won by 52 runs February 26, 2016 Sri Lanka in India 3rd T20I India Won by 9 wickets February 24, 2016 Sri Lanka in India 2nd T20I India Won by 5 wickets February 22, 2016 Sri Lanka in India 1st T20I India Won by 34 runs March 24, 2014 Women’s World T20 Group Stage Sri Lanka Won by 22 runs January 28, 2014 Sri Lanka in India 3rd T20I Sri Lanka Won by 6 wickets January 26, 2014 Sri Lanka in India 2nd T20I India Won by 9 runs January 25, 2014 Sri Lanka in India 1st T20I Sri Lanka Won by 3 wickets October 3, 2012 Women’s World T20 2014 Qualifier India Won by 9 wickets May 10, 2010 Women’s World T20 Group Stage India Won by 71 runs June 15, 2009 Women’s World T20 Group Stage India Won by 5 wickets