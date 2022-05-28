Women's IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and Statistics of Women's T20 Challenge

After Dottin smashed a quickfire fifty to set up a target of 166, Laura Woolvardt and Simran Bahadur put on a late show, but it went in vain as Velocity fell short by a whisker of their first ever Women's IPL title.

Woolvardt (65 not out off 40 balls) and Simran Bahadur (20 not out off 10 balls) had turned the tide in Velocity's favour after a swift 40-run stand in the final overs, but world number one bowler Sophie Ecclestone bowled the last over to pull off the victory.

High on confidence after her knock with the bat, Dottin returned with the ball to remove the dangerous Shafali Verma (15 off 8 balls), while usual suspects Alana King and Ecclestone did further damage with the ball to restrict Velocity to 161/8.

King (3 for 32), Ecclestone (2 for 28) and Dottin (2 for 28) were the wicket-takers for Supernovas.

Earlier, sent in to bat, Supernovas rode on Dottin (62 off 44 balls) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (43 off 29 balls) to set up a total of 165/7 in 20 overs. Priya Punia also contributed with the bat adding 29 off 28 balls.

For Velocity, Kate Cross (2 for 29), Deepti Sharma (2 for 20), Simran Bahadur (2 for 30) and Ayabonga Khaka (1 for 27) were the wicket-takers.

Women's IPL Winners List: Full List of Women's T20 Challenge Winners and Runners Up Year Wise

As mentioned earlier, this is the third title for Supernovas in 4 seasons of Women's IPL or Women's T20 Challenge. The Supernovas had won the title in 2018 and 2019, while Trailblazers, the only other winners, lifted the title in 2020.

This also was Supernovas' fourth final appearance. For Velocity it was the second final appearance and they lost both the finals to Harmanpreet's side. First in 2019 and now in 2022.

The Women's IPL 2022 season has been a record-breaking one with the number of sixes, highest totals, highest successful chases and more being surpassed during the campaign.

Here is a look at the award winners, prize money, stats and records from the Women's T20 Challenge (Women's IPL) 2022:

Awards

Winners: Supernovas - Rs 25 Lakhs

Runners Up: Velocity

My11Circle Performer of the Match (Player of the Final): Deandra Dottin (Supernovas) - 62 runs off 44 balls - Rs 1 Lakh

NFT Winning moment: Sophie Ecclestone (Supernovas) - Rs 1 Lakh

Flash Superstar of the day: Deandra Dottin (Supernovas) - 94 points - Rs 1 Lakh

Boost stamina star of the match: Deandra Dottin (Supernovas) - 262 points - Rs 1 Lakh

My11Cricle Champion Performer of the Tournament (Player of the Series): Deandre Dottin (Supernovas) - 137 points - Rs 2.50 Lakhs

Records Broken in Women's T20 Challenge

Highest Total: 190/5 by Trailblazers vs Velocity

Highest Total in Final: 165/7 by Supernovas vs Velocity

Highest Successful Chase: 151 by Velocity vs Supernovas

Total Sixes in a season: 33

Most Sixes in an innings: 10 by Supernovas vs Velocity in final

Most sixes in a match: 13 sixes - Supernovas vs Velocity in final

Fastest Fifty: 25 balls by Kiran Nagvire (Velocity)

Stats in Women's T20 Challenge 2022

Highest Total: 190/5 by Trailblazers vs Velocity

Lowest Total: 114/9 by Trailblazers vs Supernovas

Highest Successful Chase: 151 by Velocity vs Supernovas

Lowest Total Defended: 163 by Supernovas vs Trailblazers

Most runs: Harmanpreet Kaur (Supernovas) - 151 runs in 3 innings

Most wickets: Pooja Vastrakar (Supernovas) - 6 wickets in 3 innings

Total Fifties: 8

Most Fifties: Laura Woolvardt (Velocity) - 2 in 3 innings

Total Sixes: 33

Most Sixes: Harmanpreet Kaur (Supernovas) - 6 sixes in 3 innings

Total Fours: 129

Most Fours: Shafali Verma - 17 fours in 3 innings

Most Dismissals (Wicketkeeper): Tania Bhatia (Supernovas) - 4 (3 catches & 1 stumping) in 3 innings

Most Catches: Smriti Mandhana (Trailblazers) - 3 in 2 innings | Harmanpreet Kaur (Supernovas) - 3 in 3 innings

Best Bowling Economy Rate (minimum 8 overs): Deandra Dottin - 6.00

Best Batting Strike Rate (minimum 50 runs): Shafali Verma (Velocity) - 169.64

Top 5 run-scorers in Women's T20 Challenge 2022

Ranking Player Team Runs Innings 50s Strike Rate 1 Harmanpreet Kaur Supernovas 151 3 1 138.53 2 Laura Woolvardt Velocity 69 3 2 146.15 3 Deandra Dottin Supernovas 100 3 1 144.92 4 Shafali Verma Velocity 95 3 1 172.72 5 Jemimah Rodrigues Trailblazers 90 2 1 138.46

Top 5 Highest Individual Scores

1. Sabbhineni Meghana (Trailblazers) - 73 off 47 balls vs Velocity

2. Harmanpreet Kaur (Supernovas) - 71 off 51 balls vs Velocity

3. Kiran Nagvire (Velocity) - 69 off 34 balls vs Trailblazers

4. Jemimah Rodrigues (Trailblazers) - 66 off 44 balls vs Velocity

5. Laura Woolvardt (Velocity) - 65 not out off 40 balls vs Supernovas

Top 5 wicket-takers in Women's T20 Challenge 2022

Ranking Player Team Wickets Innings Economy Rate 1 Pooja Vastrakar Supernovas 6 3 7.10 2 Alana King Supernovas 5 3 6.83 3 Kate Cross Velocity 5 3 7.27 4 Deandra Dottin Supernovas 4 3 6.00 5 Sophie Ecclestone Supernovas 4 3 6.58

Top 5 Best Bowling Figures in Women's T20 Challenge 2022

1. Pooja Vastrakar (Supernovas) - 4 for 12 in 4 overs vs Trailblazers

2. Hayley Matthews (Trailblazers) - 3 for 29 in 4 overs vs Supernovas

3. Alana King (Supernovas) - 3 for 32 in 4 overs vs Velocity

4. Sophie Ecclestone (Supernovas) - 2 for 19 in 4 overs vs Trailblazers

5. Deepti Sharma (Velocity) - 2 for 20 in 4 overs vs Supernovas

Fastest Fifties in Women's T20 Challenge

1. Kiran Navgire (Velocity) - 25 balls vs Trailblazers in 2022

2. Shafali Verma (Velocity) - 30 balls vs Supernovas in 2022

3. Jemimah Rodidrigues (Supernovas) - 31 balls vs Velocity in 2019

4. Sabbhineni Meghana (Trailblazers) - 32 balls vs Velocity in 2022

5. Deandra Dottin (Supernovas) - 33 balls vs Velocity in 2022