Women's ODI World Cup 2022 Schedule: India open campaign against Pakistan on March 6

Dubai, December 15: The ICC on Wednesday (December 15) announced the schedule for the Women's ODI World Cup 2022 beginning in New Zealand on March 4 and India are set to open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan.
While last edition's runners-up India face Pakistan in Tauranga on March 6, the first set of games will also see two other rivals clash as Australia take on defending champions England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 5.
A total of 31 games will be played across 31 days, with the eight teams clashing to get their hands on the coveted World Cup trophy. Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga, and Wellington will be the six cities that will host the tournament.
Australia, England, South Africa and India qualified for the event on the basis of their position in ICC Women's Championship 2017-20 while New Zealand automatically qualified as hosts.
On the basis of team rankings, Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies were the final three teams to book their berth for the World Cup after the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier was called off due to COVID-related uncertainty.
The tournament will be played in the league format, where all eight teams will face each other once, at the end of which the top four sides will qualify for the semi-finals.
The first semi-final will be played at The Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 30 while The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the second semi-final on March 31 and the final on April 3. Both the semi-finals and the finals will have a reserve day in place.
The last global women's event played was the T20 World Cup in Australia in March 2020 when the hosts won by beating India in the final.
Women's ODI World Cup 2022 Full Schedule
|DATE
|MATCH
|VENUE
|March 4
|New Zealand v West Indies
|Mount Maunganui
|March 5
|Bangladesh v South Africa
|Dunedin
|March 5
|Australia v England
|Hamilton
|March 6
|Pakistan v India
|Mount Maunganui
|March 7
|New Zealand v Bangladesh
|Dunedin
|March 8
|Australia v Pakistan
|Mount Maunganui
|March 9
|West Indies v England
|Dunedin
|March 10
|New Zealand v India
|Hamilton
|March 11
|Pakistan v South Africa
|Mount Maunganui
|March 12
|West Indies v India
|Hamilton
|March 13
|New Zealand v Australia
|Wellington
|March 14
|Pakistan v Bangladesh
|Hamilton
|March 14
|South Africa v England
|Mount Maunganui
|March 15
|Australia v West Indies
|Wellington (Basin Reserve)
|March 16
|England v India
|Mount Maunganui
|March 17
|New Zealand v South Africa
|Hamilton
|March 18
|Bangladesh v West Indies
|Mount Maunganui
|March 19
|India v Australia
|Auckland
|March 20
|New Zealand v England
|Auckland
|March 21
|West Indies v Pakistan
|Hamilton
|March 22
|South Africa v Australia
|Wellington
|March 22
|India v Bangladesh
|Hamilton
|March 24
|South Africa v West Indies
|Wellington (Basin Reserve)
|March 24
|England v Pakistan
|Christchurch
|March 25
|Bangladesh v Australia
|Wellington (Basin Reserve)
|March 26
|New Zealand v Pakistan
|Christchurch
|March 27
|England v Bangladesh
|Wellington (Basin Reserve)
|March 27
|India v South Africa
|Christchurch
|March 30
|First semi-final
|Wellington (Basin Reserve)
|March 31
|Second semi-final
|Christchurch
|April 3
|Final
|Christchurch
(With PTI inputs)
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.