Women's ODI World Cup 2022 Schedule: India open campaign against Pakistan on March 6

While last edition's runners-up India face Pakistan in Tauranga on March 6, the first set of games will also see two other rivals clash as Australia take on defending champions England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 5.

A total of 31 games will be played across 31 days, with the eight teams clashing to get their hands on the coveted World Cup trophy. Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga, and Wellington will be the six cities that will host the tournament.

Australia, England, South Africa and India qualified for the event on the basis of their position in ICC Women's Championship 2017-20 while New Zealand automatically qualified as hosts.

On the basis of team rankings, Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies were the final three teams to book their berth for the World Cup after the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier was called off due to COVID-related uncertainty.

The tournament will be played in the league format, where all eight teams will face each other once, at the end of which the top four sides will qualify for the semi-finals.

The first semi-final will be played at The Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 30 while The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the second semi-final on March 31 and the final on April 3. Both the semi-finals and the finals will have a reserve day in place.

The last global women's event played was the T20 World Cup in Australia in March 2020 when the hosts won by beating India in the final.

Women's ODI World Cup 2022 Full Schedule

DATE MATCH VENUE March 4 New Zealand v West Indies Mount Maunganui March 5 Bangladesh v South Africa Dunedin March 5 Australia v England Hamilton March 6 Pakistan v India Mount Maunganui March 7 New Zealand v Bangladesh Dunedin March 8 Australia v Pakistan Mount Maunganui March 9 West Indies v England Dunedin March 10 New Zealand v India Hamilton March 11 Pakistan v South Africa Mount Maunganui March 12 West Indies v India Hamilton March 13 New Zealand v Australia Wellington March 14 Pakistan v Bangladesh Hamilton March 14 South Africa v England Mount Maunganui March 15 Australia v West Indies Wellington (Basin Reserve) March 16 England v India Mount Maunganui March 17 New Zealand v South Africa Hamilton March 18 Bangladesh v West Indies Mount Maunganui March 19 India v Australia Auckland March 20 New Zealand v England Auckland March 21 West Indies v Pakistan Hamilton March 22 South Africa v Australia Wellington March 22 India v Bangladesh Hamilton March 24 South Africa v West Indies Wellington (Basin Reserve) March 24 England v Pakistan Christchurch March 25 Bangladesh v Australia Wellington (Basin Reserve) March 26 New Zealand v Pakistan Christchurch March 27 England v Bangladesh Wellington (Basin Reserve) March 27 India v South Africa Christchurch March 30 First semi-final Wellington (Basin Reserve) March 31 Second semi-final Christchurch April 3 Final Christchurch

(With PTI inputs)