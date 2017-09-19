World Cup success Ottis Gibson's top priority with South Africa

Cape Town, Sep 19: Ottis Gibson has set his sights on leading South Africa to World Cup glory in 2019 after beginning his tenure in charge of the Proteas.

The former England bowling coach was presented to the media on Tuesday after agreeing to a deal to lead South Africa in all formats, replacing the departed Russell Domingo.

South Africa have regularly made the latter stages of the 50-over showpiece but have consistently come up short – losing in the semi-finals on four occasions.

That is something Gibson hopes to change at the next edition of the competition, which will take place in England, and he believes they are starting from a strong position.

"The senior guys in any environment drive the environment. We've got quality senior players. Are they still invested in getting back to the pile again? If they are then we've got a great platform," he told reporters.

"That is my philosophy for the next two years - taking the Proteas back to the top of the pile and then winning the World Cup.

"There's a lot of talent there and there's a lot of people – Steyn, Morkel, Amla, Duminy and De Villiers – that have done unbelievable things in cricket.

"A lot of it individually and a lot of it as a team.

"With the World Cup in mind, there's an opportunity for us to do something really special and that's the focus."

One area Gibson is concerned about, though, is a lack of strength in depth in the fast bowling department – South Africa currently having Steyn, Vernon Philander, Chris Morris and youngster Lungi Ngidi struggling with injuries.

That leaves Kagiso Rabada and Morkel as his only fit and available frontline seamers at present, something that already has alarm bells ringing for the new coach.

He added: "Perhaps the most crucial thing for me, coming as a former fast bowler, is that we have four quality fast bowlers injured. That's a problem, straight away.

"To win a match, you need to get 20 wickets. If you can have your best four fast bowlers fit and ready for you then that gives you a great chance of winning Test matches.

"We need a group of fast bowlers ready to perform."

Source: OPTA