World Test Championship: India's full schedule for next WTC 2021-2023

The upcoming WTC Cycle will be for the two years i.e 2021-23 as the next WTC Final will be held in 2023 though the ICC has not decided about the venue. The ICC also has announced that the current point system, the percentage based, will continue for the next WTC phase too.

Here's a look at India's possible WTC 2021-23 schedule.

1. India tour of England, 2021

The Indian team under Kohli has stayed back in England post the WTC Final and they will start the tour with the first Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Here's the full schedule of India's tour of England.

August 4-8: England vs India, 1st Test, Trent Bridge

August 12-16: England vs India, 2nd Test, Lord's

August 25-29: England vs India, 3rd Test, Headingley

September 2-6: England vs India, 4th Test, Oval

September 10-14: England vs India, 5th Test, Old Trafford

2. New Zealand tour of India, 2021

New Zealand are enjoying some grip over India in the Test arena since Kohli and his bunch toured the Antipodean nation in early 2020. India had lost that series 2-0 and then lost the WTC Final at the Ageas Bowl. India will get a chance to turn the tables when the Kiwis come home in November for a two-Test series. Schedule awaited.

3. India tour of South Africa, 2021-22

After the home series against New Zealand, India will fly to South Africa for a three-match Test series between December and January. India will be eager to win their maiden Test series against South Africa at their home.

4. Sri Lanka in India, 2022

Ahead of the IPL 2022, the Lankans will arrive in India for three Tests and as many T20Is and this will be the first series between the two nations since 2017 when India whitewashed them 3-0.

5. Australia in India, 2022

This could provide some spark. India have scored three wins in as many series (one at home and two away) in the last three years or so. Virat Kohli and his bunch are having a firm grip on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the Aussies would like to wrest it back.

6. India in Bangladesh, 2022

India could tour Bangladesh for a two-Test series after the series against Australia and this could be the last series for India in the WTC cycle.