WTC Final: Aggressive Virat Kohli is responsible for keeping India one of the best teams: Richard Hadlee

Both the teams are blessed with a number of match-winners, making it all the more tough to predict the winner and the legendary New Zealand pacer Sir Richard Hadlee offers his views on the WTC Final through the ICC.

1. Do you see the World Test Championship final in the same bracket as winning a World Cup, or probably a notch higher? A chance for New Zealand to make up for all those lost opportunities in an ICC event...

We have a proud record in 50-over World Cups, Yes, those near misses were frustrating but we were so close to winning in 2019 at Lord's. The Test Championship is a one-off game. Yes, it is a final, but I don't think either team will be too fazed about it. It is a neutral ground with no home team advantage. It is something to look forward to. Both teams deserve to be contesting the final because of their consistent playing performances over a set period of time. It all comes down as to who is better prepared and who adapts better to the English conditions the quickest.

The weather may also play a part and if it is cold that will favour New Zealand. The Duke ball will suit both team's fast bowlers especially the genuine swing bowlers and the Kiwis are well served in that department with Southee, Boult and Jamieson. If the ball seams around off the pitch, batsmen in both teams will be challenged. Both teams have high class batsmen so it will be an interesting game to watch. It is too difficult to call a winner at this stage.

2. India has upheld its priorities towards Test cricket, and it shows in their consistency, the rankings and some recent big overseas accomplishments - such as the one in Australia. Your perspective on India's contribution to Test cricket post the turn of the century?

There is no doubt India produces a lot of revenue for cricket especially through television rights, sponsorships, advertising, attracting big crowds and through tournaments like IPL etc. Without India, the face of world cricket would be very different, therefore cricket needs India. India has made an outstanding contribution to Test cricket - in fact, all formats of the game. Their Test performances in Australia were outstanding even though they had that blip and were bowled out for 36.

They bounced back superbly, and Test cricket came alive again - it attracted a lot of interest and their performances in Australia was a remarkable achievement especially with so many youngsters having to come into the team and perform. India has a great depth of talented players in all formats of the game, waiting for their chances to be selected and show the world what they have to offer.

3. What do you make of Kane Williamson? Martin Crowe had foretold that by the time Kane is done, he'll be New Zealand's greatest batsman ever. And Williamson doesn't look content at just being New Zealand's best ever.

Martin's assessment of Kane is absolutely right. Kane has earned his stripes to be recognized as a great player now and in all formats of the game. By the time he ends his career he will have all the New Zealand batting records for most runs scored, most hundreds and a world-class batting average. Kane has worked on his game and handles pressure extremely well - his temperament is outstanding - he knows his limitations and thrives on his strengths. He keeps his batting game simple, and he has a proven method that is effective. He collects his runs and then he can use his power game by playing proper and at times innovative cricket shots.

Through one-day cricket he has expanded his shot selection capabilities - there does not appear to be any obvious weaknesses in his game. His leadership has also grown - his body language suggests he is calm and in control of what he is doing, and his personality appears to be unflappable and consistent. He is a student of the game and has a very good understanding of how he can get the best out of himself and his players. As for any captain, tactics and strategies employed will evolve from game to game, format to format and what the match situation demands. He is doing a fine job in the leading New Zealand in that role.

4. Do you endorse Virat Kohli's brand of cricket - the aggression? He is such an antithesis to Williamson. And yet, they are competing neck and neck to be the world's best.

I see Virat as being a very passionate and competitive cricketer with a strong desire for himself and the team to succeed. He is a proud man and a world-class player - a delight to watch. The pressure and expectations on him to 'win' is enormous. There are millions of Indian fans who idolize him which puts great pressure on him. Virat is responsible for ensuring that Indian cricket remains competitive and be one of the best teams in the world.

5. What do you make of Jasprit Bumrah?

Jasprit fits into the unorthodox bowling category with virtually no run up to the crease. His technique in some ways defies belief but has proved to be a highly effective one. He is what I call a shoulder or strength bowler with all his power and pace coming from the final part of his action as he releases the ball. It would be very difficult to coach his technique to an aspiring fast bowler and I think a coach would refrain from doing from that because biomechanically it could cause problems with injury.

However, I suspect some youngsters may try to imitate him. Jasprit's longevity in the game is yet to be determined. I suspect he could be more vulnerable to injury problems than those fast bowlers with more classical and 'pure' actions or techniques. Some of his potential injuries could be severe because of the stresses and strains he places on his body. I hope any injuries he may incur will not be potentially career ending because he is a delight to watch, and he causes batsmen all sorts of problems with his unsuspecting pace, bounce, and ball movement in the air and off the pitch.