WTC Final: Ajit Agarkar cautions Team India to not underestimate New Zealand who defeated them last year

Experts are busy analysing who all will be playing a key role in one of the highly anticipated matches of the year for it is going to be the first instance when the teams will battle it out for the coveted maiden WTC trophy.

Both teams are studded with quality players and match-winners who are capable of turning the tides of the game and offer stiff resistance to their opponents. Also, the two sides can't afford to take each other lightly for that would be a grave mistake and former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar also believes the same. The cricketer-turned-commentator has cautioned Team India to not take the Kiwis lightly for they've shed the underdog's tag.

While speaking on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, Agarkar spoke on how the Kane Williamson-led side has shed the underdog tag and why the Indian side shouldn't underestimate them.

Agarkar said: "I hope not. I don't think the Indian team would be guilty to underestimate them (The Kiwis). I think the underdog tag has gone away from New Zealand.

Every ICC tournament you look at - okay, this is the first of its kind, Test championship - every ICC tournament, whether it's the T20 World Cup, the Champions Trophy, the World Cup; they always turn up, they're always there in the thereabout. If not the finals, then in the quarterfinals or the semi-finals. And that's a testament to their consistency. So, the underdog tag should go."

Agarkar - who represented Team India in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and 4 T20Is - reminded the Indian side how they were defeated by New Zealand in the Test series in the latter's backyard and claimed English conditions will suit the Williamson & Co.

"Yes, there are, perhaps bigger names in some of the other teams and that's why you count them as favourites... So, I don't think India will be underestimating them. They beat India comprehensively well when India toured New Zealand and the conditions are likely to be very similar to what India got in New Zealand. So, India will have to play well to beat New Zealand in this contest," Agarkar added further.