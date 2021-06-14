WTC Final: India vs New Zealand: Southampton Ageas Bowl Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

That New Zealand achieved the feat, a first since 1999, without six of their regular players, including captain Kane Williamson, should give us a proper understanding of their strength as a team.

However, that said viewing India as an inferior side to the Kiwis will be naïve. Under Virat Kohli, they are a seasoned side that has seen and conquered several peaks, last in that long list a series win over Australia in their own backyard with a fourth-choice team.

So, the stage is set for an exciting WTC Final between India and New Zealand and there is massive interest in the nature of pitch and weather pattern in England. Here's MyKhel offering the weather and pitch report at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

1. Southampton pitch report

The Southampton pitch is often a slower one, something similar to the sub-continent ones in nature. Remember Moeen Ali spinning a web around Indians here in 2014 and batsmen too often has been able to make some runs here, especially in the first innings. Hampshire curator Simon Lee said the pitch could offer some pace and carry depends on the conditions.

"I just want to get something out that has some pace, bounce and carry in the pitch. It can be a hard thing to do in England as the weather doesn't help us most of the time, but the forecast in the build-up is good with a lot of sun, so we are hopeful that we'll get some pace and a hard pitch without over-rolling it and killing it. But I hope some spin too will come into play," Lee told ESPNCricinfo.

2. Southampton weather report

In general, the Southampton weather is predicted to remain sunny with the temperature hovering between 17 and 20 degree Celsius in day-time during the WTC final. But there could be short spells of rain too especially on day 1, 3 and 4. Damp ground conditions can also be expected after the forecast is for long heavy showers on June 17, a day before the WTC Final.