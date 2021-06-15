WTC Final: India vs New Zealand: Time table, Date, India time, Venue, Squads, TV channel, live streaming info

The ICC had announced the prize money too for the winners are runners-up in the WTC Final, adding a bonus point to the contest that is already gaining so much edge. India under Virat Kohli have not played a Test match since their home series against England and even the IPL 2021 was suspended due to Covid 19 pandemic.

WTC FINAL: IND VS NZ: PITCH AND WEATHER REPORT AT SOUTHAMPTON

On the other hand, New Zealand have already played and won a two-match Test series against England in a show of strength and character away from home. It was their first series win in England since 1999.

The result might have given Kane Williamson's side oodles of confidence, and it might not be entirely wrong to consider them as favourites. But at the other end of the spectrum, we have Virat Kohli's India. They have showed a penchant to overcome hardest of obstacles and the series against Australia stands as a piece of evidence.

The Ageas Bowl curator Simon Lee had said the pitch might offer some bounce and carry and that might excite pacers from both the sides and they have a good pack too. India have Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Siraj and Mohammed Shami while New Zealand have more experienced bunch in Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson.

So, where to watch this match? Here's MyKhel offers all the details.

1. When and where is WTC Final?

The WTC Final will be played at Southampton, England. The five-day match with a reserve day will start on June 18.

2. Where can I watch WTC Final?

You can watch the match live in Star Sports Networks. The live streaming will be on Disney+HotStar.

3. What time is the WTC Final in India?

The match will start on 3.30 PM IST.

4. Squads

India: Virat Kohli (Captain) Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (Captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.