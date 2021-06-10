Cricket
WTC Final: India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli and boys hit the ground for intense training session

By
Hampshire Bowl in Southampton (Pic: BCCI)
Hampshire Bowl in Southampton (Pic: BCCI)

Southampton, June 10: With just eight days to go for the World Test Championship (WTC Final) against New Zealand, Team India had their first group training session ahead of the high-octane clash.

Virat Kohli and boys' preparations are in full swing for the WTC final. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday (June 11) shared a glimpse from the "high intensity" training session of Team India.

In the video, the Kohli-led side seems to have ticked all the boxes with players sweating it out on the field honing each and every skill required to be in the top notch form before taking the field on June 18.

"We have had our first group training session and the intensity was high. #TeamIndia's preparations are on in full swing for the #WTC21 Final," BCCI tweeted.

The Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli had landed in Southampton on June 3 and after that, every member of the touring contingent underwent three-day mandatory hard quarantine.

At the Hampshire Bowl, the players were tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation.

Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation. Prior to departing for England, India head coach Ravi Shastri had said that going ahead, the International Cricket Council (ICC) should look to make the final of the WTC a best-of-three contest and it could be played like a three-match series.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand team is already in the UK for their bilateral series against England and the team will transition from the ECB bio-secure environment into the WTC Final bubble on June 15 and will be subject to regular testing prior to and post-arrival in Southampton.

However, the Kiwis are keeping a close watch on the fitness of skipper Kane Williamson as he has been ruled out of the second Test against England at Edgbaston due to an elbow niggle.

Story first published: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 11:13 [IST]
