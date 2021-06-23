WTC Final: New Zealand aim for early wickets of Kohli, Pujara, says Tim Southee

India captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are currently unbeaten at 8 and 12 respectively as India took a narrow lead of 32 in the last session of day five.

Southee said the Blackcaps need to reassess the situation before going into the final day as India has two of the best from their batting lineup on the crease currently.

"We'll reassess in the morning and come up with our plan that's best suited for tomorrow. But we know we've got a tough day ahead of us. Like I said, it's exciting to have all three results still possible.

"It's a quality Indian batting lineup with two of their best in the crease at the moment. We're going to have to be on top of our game tomorrow and to come, and I think that first hour or two hours is going to be crucial to how each side sets up the day," he said.

Southee who was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers took 2/17 from his nine overs in the last session of the day. And the impressive Jamieson was again metronomic with the ball, conceding just 15 runs off his 10 overs, picking up four maidens in the process.

"Yeah, you always probably want more than what you got, but it was nice to get those two tonight, but it's shaping up for an intriguing day tomorrow." Yeah, it would have been nice to -- you always want more, but yeah, to have two of their more attacking players, as well, it's nice to see the back of them," pointed Southee.

The veteran bowler also became the second New Zealand bowler to take 600 international wickets after Daniel Vettori.

"Yeah, I guess anytime you have milestones like that, it's always nice. You play for long enough and then you sort of tick off a few milestones along the way. Yeah, I guess it is a nice achievement. When I first started I certainly didn't think I would be sitting here after taking 600, so yeah, I guess it is nice, but hopefully, there's still plenty more to come tomorrow and in the coming years," he said.