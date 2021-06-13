WTC Final: The more you play straight and close better it is for you: Rahane on playing in English conditions

WTC Final: NZ will have the advantage but we have the potential to win the Championship: Pujara

Speaking to bcci.tv, Rahane said that the key to achieve success there is to play straight and close to the body. “Batsmen who enjoy batting in challenging conditions will relish in England. If you get set, England is a very good place for batting. As a batsman, I have realised that in England, the more you play straight and close the better it is for you,” Rahane told bcc.tv.

"One more thing I feel is that as a batsman you are never set even if you are batting on 70 or 80, one ball and there is a chance of you getting out,” added skipper Virat Kohli’s number two.

The final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship is set to be played in Southampton on September 18. India and New Zealand are set to fight it out for the maiden WTC crown, and Rahane said looking back at India's performance over the last two years, India deserved to be in the final.

"Overall the cricket we had played since the start of the WTC, from West Indies, the team has performed as a unit till now."

The hype around the Test notwithstanding, Rahane said that Virat Kohli and his men are taking the match as just another game. "Yes, it is an important match but as a team we will take it as just another game. We got quality time here to prepare ourselves. Personally, I am very excited to play the WTC final. We will just try to give our best in this match and accept whatever the result is," he stated.

Rahane, who had led India to a famous come-from-behind 2-1 Test series win in Australia during their last tour, said leading the country Down Under was his proudest moment. Regular skipper Kohli had returned home after the first match on paternity leave.

"Leading the country in Australia was the proudest moment for me because you are representing your country and then winning the series in Australia, especially after losing the first match, it was the biggest series for us. Personally I am really happy with the way we played in Australia overall but right now it is all about this game and giving our best as a team," he signed off.

Source: With inputs from PTI