Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Yashasvi Jaiswal's damaged Player Of The Series trophy fixed

By Pti
Yashasvi Jaiswal

Mumbai, February 14: Star of India's under-19 World Cup campaign, Yashasvi Jaiswal's Player of the Series trophy, which had suffered damages during transit, has been fixed.

Jaiswal had won the covered player of the series award for scoring 400 runs, including an unbeaten hundred against arch-rivals Pakistan in the semifinal of the global showpiece.

"The said trophy suffered damage during transit, but we have now fixed it. Such things happen during travel," a source close to Jaiswal told PTI on late Thursday night.

Jaiswal was also the top run scorer for India in the final which they lost to eventual champions Bangladesh via DLS method.

More YASHASVI JAISWAL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 8:07 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue