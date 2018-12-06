Yasir Shah becomes quickest to 200 Test wickets, breaks 82-year-old record

1. Yasir Shah (Pakistan - 200 - 33 Tests)

The 32-year-old Pakistan leggie has been on a wicket taking spree in the last few years, especially on the pitches of Abu Dhabi or Sharjah that suit his bowling style. Yasir had reached 100 wickets in 17 Tests, second only to Englishman George Lohmann who reached the target in 16 matches during a Test in Johannesburg in 1896.

2. Clarrie Grimmett (Australia - 200 - 36 Tests)

The Australian leg-spinner was born in New Zealand but came to Australia and represented them in 37 Tests taking 216 wickets. His partnership with another leg-spinner Bill O'Reily, who took 144 wickets in 27 Tests, was a terror for opposition batsmen during their time. Together they came to be known as the Fox and the Tiger.

3. R Ashwin (India - 200 - 37 Tests)

The India off-spinner achieved the feat during a home Test against New Zealand. The 30-year-old surpassed legends Waqar Younis and Dennis Lillee to become the second fastest bowler to claim 200 Test wickets. Ashwin achieved the milestone in his 37th Test match, bettering Waqar and Lillee, who both took 38 Tests. He continues to be an integral part of India's Test squad and has so far taken 336 wickets in 64 Tests with 26 five-wicket hauls.

4. Dennis Lillee/Waqar Younis (Aus/Pak - 200 - 38 Tests)

The legendary Aussie fast bowler achieved the feat in the 80s and his pairing with pacer Jeff Thomson has been the stuff of folklore. Younis coupled with Wasim Akram in the 90s and terrorised batsmen with his pace and toe crushing yorkers. Lillee ended up with 355 wickets from 70 Tests while Younis grabbed 373 wickets from 87 Tests.

5. Dale Steyn (South Africa - 200 - 39 Tests)

The South African pacer has everything - extreme pace, immaculate control, ability to extract swing and bounce. Of late, he has been trying to return from an injury and thus far has taken 421 wickets from 88 Test matches for South Africa.