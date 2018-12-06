Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Yasir Shah becomes quickest to 200 Test wickets, breaks 82-year-old record

By
Yasir Shah became the fastest bowler to the 200 Test wickets mark
Yasir Shah became the fastest bowler to the 200 Test wickets mark

Bengaluru, December 6: Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah became the quickest bowler to take 200 wickets in Test cricket. Shah achieved this feat in the third Test against New Zealand on Thursday (December 6) and in his 33rd Test.

READ IN TELUGU

Shah broke a record that stood for 82 years. Australian leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett set the previous record in 1936 when he took 200 wickets in 36 matches. Here's MyKhel looking at the top five bowlers.

1. Yasir Shah (Pakistan - 200 - 33 Tests)

1. Yasir Shah (Pakistan - 200 - 33 Tests)

The 32-year-old Pakistan leggie has been on a wicket taking spree in the last few years, especially on the pitches of Abu Dhabi or Sharjah that suit his bowling style. Yasir had reached 100 wickets in 17 Tests, second only to Englishman George Lohmann who reached the target in 16 matches during a Test in Johannesburg in 1896.

2. Clarrie Grimmett (Australia - 200 - 36 Tests)

2. Clarrie Grimmett (Australia - 200 - 36 Tests)

The Australian leg-spinner was born in New Zealand but came to Australia and represented them in 37 Tests taking 216 wickets. His partnership with another leg-spinner Bill O'Reily, who took 144 wickets in 27 Tests, was a terror for opposition batsmen during their time. Together they came to be known as the Fox and the Tiger.

3. R Ashwin (India - 200 - 37 Tests)

3. R Ashwin (India - 200 - 37 Tests)

The India off-spinner achieved the feat during a home Test against New Zealand. The 30-year-old surpassed legends Waqar Younis and Dennis Lillee to become the second fastest bowler to claim 200 Test wickets. Ashwin achieved the milestone in his 37th Test match, bettering Waqar and Lillee, who both took 38 Tests. He continues to be an integral part of India's Test squad and has so far taken 336 wickets in 64 Tests with 26 five-wicket hauls.

4. Dennis Lillee/Waqar Younis (Aus/Pak - 200 - 38 Tests)

4. Dennis Lillee/Waqar Younis (Aus/Pak - 200 - 38 Tests)

The legendary Aussie fast bowler achieved the feat in the 80s and his pairing with pacer Jeff Thomson has been the stuff of folklore. Younis coupled with Wasim Akram in the 90s and terrorised batsmen with his pace and toe crushing yorkers. Lillee ended up with 355 wickets from 70 Tests while Younis grabbed 373 wickets from 87 Tests.

5. Dale Steyn (South Africa - 200 - 39 Tests)

5. Dale Steyn (South Africa - 200 - 39 Tests)

The South African pacer has everything - extreme pace, immaculate control, ability to extract swing and bounce. Of late, he has been trying to return from an injury and thus far has taken 421 wickets from 88 Test matches for South Africa.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 13:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue