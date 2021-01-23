You did not play a game here but your attitude was really good, your time will come: Rahane hails Kuldeep

Rahane, who led the side in the last three Test matches of the series after regular skipper Virat Kohli headed back to India on paternity leave, lauded the team’s effort and also had a special few words for Kuldeep Yadav, who didn’t make it to the playing XI.

While addressing the side in a video posted on BCCI’s official website, Rahane said, “This is a massive moment for all of us. What happened in Adelaide, how we cam back from Melbourne onwards was really good to see. Everyone did their effort, everyone contributed, it was not about one or two individuals.

“I just want to mention Kuldeep Yadav and Kartik Tyagi. I know it was tough for you, you did not play a game here but your attitude was really good. Your time will come, just keep working hard. Kartik you were fantastic,” said Rahane on Saturday.

Prior to Rahane, coach Ravi Shastri while talking in a video posted on BCCI, had also hailed the team’s effort. Shastri hailed the team’s efforts to overcome injuries to big players and also a disastrous show in the first Test where the side was bowled out for 36.

Hailing the side’s spirited show, Shastri said, “Guys, the courage, resolve and spirit you have shown, it is unreal. Not for once, you were down. Injuries, 35 all out, you had belief. It does not come overnight, it takes a period of time, now you have the self-belief.

“Just not India, the whole world will stand up and salute you today. Remember what you guys have done today, enjoy as much as you can. Everybody has been outstanding, it started in Melbourne, Sydney was fantastic and the honours were even coming into this Gabba Test,” said Shastri.

(With input from agencies)