Yuvraj Singh announces retirement from international cricket

Yuvraj made his India debut in 2000 during a one-day match against Kenya in the less fancied surroundings of Nairobi. The 37-year-old made his Test debut three years later against New Zealand. In all, he played 40 Tests and made 1900 runs at 33.9 with three hundreds and 11 fifties.

While he struggled to make an impression in Test cricket, Yuvraj lorded over the one-day and T20 format effortlessly. His fifty in the NatWest Cup final against England at Lord's, the six sixes he hit in an over against Stuart Broad in the 2007 World T20 in South Africa and his all-round efforts for India in the ICC World Cup 2011 ensured that Yuvraj forever will remain a legend in the shorter format of the game.

The left-hander was the player of the tournament when India won the 2011 World Cup at home after a gap of 28 years. However, a knee injury that he suffered during the Champions Trophy in 2007 and a battle with cancer post the 2011 World Cup diminished his impact as a cricketer.

The last time he played for India was in 2017 against the West Indies in an ODI. He continued to play in the IPL and this year he appeared for Mumbai Indians. But Yuvraj was benched after a few games initially as he struggled to maintain consistency.