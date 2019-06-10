Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sehwag, Pietersen and Kohli lead tributes to retiring Yuvraj Singh

By
Yuvraj Singh announced retirement from cricket
Yuvraj Singh announced retirement from cricket

Bengaluru, June 10: Yuvraj Singh, the star of India's 2011 Cricket World Cup win, has announced his retirement from international cricket and the IPL at the age of 37.

One of the finest all-rounders of his generation, Yuvraj told reporters: "I have decided to move on."

There was no shortage of tributes from around the cricket world as the news filtered through on Monday, with Virender Sehwag, Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli leading the way on social media.

MyKhel takes a look at the best of the reaction...

India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh retires

More YUVRAJ SINGH News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 15 - June 10 2019, 03:00 PM
South Africa
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 16:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 10, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue