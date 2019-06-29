Cricket

Yuvraj Singh to make appearance in 'The Office'

By Pti
yuvraj

Mumbai, June 29: Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh is set to make a special appearance in Hotstar Special "The Office".

The flamboyant batsman had recently announced his retirement from international cricket. With the show, which is an official adaptation of the international series, "The Office", Yuvraj has attempted to do something "exciting", the makers said.

"I have tried my hand at something that is fun and exciting. The curiosity about what I'm doing with Hotstar Specials new show 'The Office' ends today. I've had a lot of fun shooting for something special with the cast of the show; and I hope people enjoy watching it – stream now to know more," the former cricketer said in a statement.

"The Office" features Mukul Chadda as Jagdeep Chadda, the boss of Wilkins Chawla paper company. The same character, named Michael Scott, was played to global fame by Steve Carell in the US version.

The Indian version also stars Gauahar Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Gopal Datt, Sayandeep Sengupta, Samridhi Dewan, Priyanka Setia, Abhinav Sharma, Gavin Methalaka, Preeti Kochar, Sunil Jetly, Chien Ho Liao, Nehpal Gautam and Mayur Bansiwal, among others.

Read more about: yuvraj singh cricket feature india
Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 21:37 [IST]
