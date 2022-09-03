Australia vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI: Zimbabwe score historic away win over Aussies

The Australians had already secured the series victory by winning the opening two matches, but they still played a full-strength side in the dead Australia vs Zimbabwe rubber.

After the Aussies had won the toss and opted to bowl in both of the first two fixtures, it was Zimbabwe's turn to send in their opposition to bat first on the tricky Townsville wicket.

Wickets fell early and often, with opener Aaron Finch falling for five, Steve Smith being trapped LBW on one, Alex Carey caught behind on four, Marcus Stoinis caught behind on three, and Cameron Green caught on three.

David Warner was the one shining light for the Aussies, making his way to 94 from 96 deliveries before he became one of Ryan Burl's five wickets, finishing with figures of 5-10 from three devastating overs.

Glenn Maxwell (19 from 22 deliveries) was the only other batsman to score more than five runs as the home side was bowled all out for 141 in 31 overs.

In response, Zimbabwe built a platform of 38-0 to launch from, and despite a few quick wickets from Josh Hazlewood to make things interesting, the efforts of Tadiwanashe Marumani (35 from 47 deliveries) and Regis Chakabva (37 not-out from 72 deliveries) put the visitors in too strong of a position to fail.

The historic winning runs came off the bat of Brad Evans, delivering Zimbabwe their third ever win against Australia, after previous successes in 1983 at Nottingham and 2014 in Zimbabwe.

(With OPTA Inputs)