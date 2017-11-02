2nd Test: Zimbabwe salvage draw to deny Windies whitewash

Harare, Nov 2: West Indies sealed a first Test series victory in three years but half-centuries from man of the match Sikandar Raza and Regis Chakabva salvaged a draw for Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club.

Match Scorecard

The Windies look destined for a 2-0 whitewash when Zimbabwe were reduced to 46-4 on day four – trailing by 76 – but all-rounder Raza (89) and Regis Chakabva (71 not out) dug in to end the hosts' 10-match Test losing streak in Bulawayo.

Raza joined Jacques Kallis as just the second player to score 80 or more in both innings and claim a five-wicket haul, dropping anchor to frustrate the tourists with support from dogged wicketkeeper Chakabva as they batted out the final day to finish on 301-7.

Graeme Cremer (28no) had a stroke of luck when he gloved Jason Holder behind first ball but was given not out with the Windies out of reviews, and the Zimbabwe skipper was twice fortunate not to go leg before as he saw out almost 50 overs in a defiant stand with Chakabva.

Windies celebrate the series win. 1-0 in the two-match series. pic.twitter.com/eXEEmzvxXP — CricketWestIndies (@westindies) November 2, 2017

Holder was still able to celebrate his maiden Test series success as captain, West Indies' triumphing in a series for the first time since beating Bangladesh in 2014.

Peter Moor (42) added only three runs to his overnight total before he prodded a Shannon Gabriel delivery to Shai Hope in the gully in the second over of the day and Zimbabwe were leading by only 50 on 172-6 when Devendra Bishoo (2-72) removed Malcolm Waller.

Zimbabwe's hopes of setting anything like a challenging target rested with Raza, who continued to tick along in an assured innings and successfully reviewed after he was given out leg before on 72 when Kemar Roach (2-37) thought he had his man.

Chakabva struck Bishoo for a couple of boundaries in an over as Zimbabwe went to lunch on 199-6, but West Indies were scenting victory when Holder removed Raza's off stump with the new ball after the all-rounder had batted five hours and faced 203 delivery in another superb knock.

Holder ought to have had two in two when Cremer gloved a short delivery behind first ball, but umpire Simon Fry was unmoved and Chakabva celebrated a hard-earned half-century after striking one of his five boundaries, the pair taking their stand to 91 before the captains shook hands.

Source: OPTA