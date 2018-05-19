2017/18 FA Cup Final: Chelsea vs Manchester United - Predicted Line-up

Bengaluru, May 19: The 2017/18 FA Cup final will be played this Saturday (May 19) between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium from 21:45 hours IST.
Yet to win a single title this season, both teams are desperate to outdo each other in this mouth-watering final, which is the last game of the 2017/18 season for the Premier League teams. In the recently concluded 2017/18 Premier League, Manchester United finished second with 81 points, 19 points behind champions Manchester City (100 points).
On the other hand, 2016/17 champions Chelsea had a disappointing campaign in the Premier League, finishing fifth with 70 points and failing to qualify for the Champions League next season.
In this season, The Red Devils and The Blues have met twice in the Premier League with both winning their respective home matches. Chelsea claimed a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge on November 5 while Manchester United took revenge at Old Trafford on February 25 by beating them 2-1.
Coming to the Saturday’s FA Cup final, Chelsea will play their 13th FA Cup final while Manchester United will play a record 20th FA Cup final (joint most number of FA Cup final appearances with Arsenal).
Red Devils, who last won the trophy in 2016, will eye their 13th FA Cup trophy, possibly equalling Arsenal's record for most number of FA Cup titles. Chelsea, meanwhile, are eyeing their eighth FA Cup trophy after last winning it in 2012.
Injuries
Chelsea – Midfielder Danny Drinkwater and centre-back David Luiz are set to miss the final due to the injuries. Drinkwater has a calf strain while Luiz is suffering from a knee injury.
Manchester United – Midfielder Marouane Fellaini has been ruled out for the final due to a muscle problem.
While young forward Anthony Martial is hugely doubtful because of a knee injury, striker Romelu Lukaku is expected to return to contention after recovering from an ankle injury.
Teams’ predicted line-up
Chelsea’s Predicted XI:
Thibaut Courtois;
Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta;
Victor Moses, N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas, Marcos Alonso;
Eden Hazard, Willian;
Olivier Giroud
Manchester United’s Predicted XI:
David De Gea;
Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Ashley Young;
Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba;
Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard
