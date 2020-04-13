3 mega signings who had a terrible debut season in Premier League

Bengaluru, April 13: Making the right signings is one of the toughest tasks for a manager. We have seen even the best of talents sometimes fail at a new club. There is no magic formula to anticipate a signing would be a hit or flop. In this article, we will take a look at three major summer signings from 2019 who have endured underwhelming debut seasons in the Premier League this time out.
Joao Cancelo - Manchester City
Manchester City spent €30million plus Danilo for the services of Joao Cancelo from Juventus with Danilo moving the other way. It meant that the Cityzens spent almost €65million as transfer fee for the Portuguese international.
When a team spends such a massive amount for a full-back, expectations become big automatically but the 25-year-old has hardly managed to live up to the expectations. Cancelo has been nothing but a more expensive version of Danilo deputizing the irreplaceable Kyle Walker has managed to play just 1700 minutes of first-team football.
Tanguy Ndombele - Spurs
Spurs' club-record signing of Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon was viewed as one of the best deals of the summer at the time of the signing. Spurs paid €62m plus €10m as add-ons for the dynamic young French midfielder. However, the 23-year-old has endured a difficult first season at Spurs and situations became much wore for him since Jose Mourinho took charge of the club.
The Portuguese manager has publicly criticized the commitment and fitness of the 23-year-old. This has given birth to rumours of the North London club looking to offload the combative midfield dynamo as well.
Joelington - Newcastle United
For a very long time, Newcastle United lacked a striker of the top level. And, the club and especially their owner Mike Ashley was publicly criticised for his inability to back the manager financially to make the right transfers. However last summer, the club did back their new manager Steve Bruce to bring in a new striker in the form of Joelington from 1899 Hoffenheim for a club-record fee of £40m.
In 29 Premier League games for the Magpies in the Premier League, the 23-year-old Brazilian forward has scored just once while providing two assists. It is hard for a striker to prove his worth when playing for a defensive team like Newcastle but one goal in 29 games is an exceptionally poor figure.