Three reasons why Steven Gerrard will be the ideal choice for Arsenal as manager

Kolkata, November 15: Things have not gone as planned for Arsenal since they appointed Unai Emery as the successor of Arsene Wenger as the manager of the club.
Emery's arrival after Wenger's 22 years rein at the club was a major appointment in itself. However, it is quite fair to say that the Spaniard has not been able to live up to the task. His tenure started fairly well, but after some time, it has become quite obvious that things are hardly improving.
This season has been quite below par for the Gunners as well and at the moment, they are six games without a win in all competitions leading to most of the fans calling for Emery's sacking.
A name that has been strongly linked with the Arsenal job if Emery gets the sack is ex-Liverpool star Steven Gerrard. Club legend Emmanuel Petit has even endorsed the ex-England skipper as the ideal candidate for the Arsenal hot seat and there are reasons to back him.
Knowledge of English game
Gerrard is one of the players who know English football inside out. The 38-year-old has been among the greatest players to grace the Premier League even though he never won one. Emery is Spanish and had never played or managed in England before taking up the Arsenal job and it is quite obvious that he is struggling to understand the needs for thriving in England. Gerrard, with his immense experience from his playing days, can ideally brng the best out of Arsenal from such a difficult situation.
Reputation as a manager
Gerrard has not been a manager for long but in such a short span, he has certainly made his mark and he looks really special. In just one and a half years, he has turned Rangers to title challengers in Scottih League which has been dominated by Celtic for a decade. Gerrard's record in Europe with a much lesser Rangers side is even more impressive. In 10 games he managed Rangers in the Europa League, they lost just three times while they defeated much stronger sides like FC Porto and Feyenoord.
Someone players can look up to
Thanks to his iconic status, Gerrard will be a manager the Arsenal players can look up to. At the moment, they seem pretty much lacking in terms of motivation and it seems that Emery has lost the trust of the players. With someone like Gerrard, things will definitely change. Also, with Gerrard in the dugout, it might be much easier for Arsenal to bring in much bigger names of the game.