A look at Manchester United starlet Shola Shoretire

Kolkata, February 12: Manchester United have one of the best football academies in not only England, but also in the whole Europe.
The Red Devils have produced some absolute gems from their youth ranks over the years with Marcus Rashford, being the latest example.
Apart from the England forward, there is a host of other players who have made their names from the youth set-up such as Scott McTominay, Dean Henderson, Mason Greenwood and many more.
A player who looks likes like the next big thing coming from the Red Devils' youth academy is Shola Shoretire.
The 17-year-old officially signed a professional contract with the 20-time English champions and he could well be a star for the future.
The youngster has already made his way into the first team training and could make his professional debut for his boyhood club sometime in the ongoing season itself.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown that he is not afraid to hand his young players an opportunity if they deserve it and if Shoretire can impress him in training, there is a strong chance that he could get some first team minutes this season.
The England wonderkid is excellent on the ball and is particularly dangerous with his terrific pace, technique and close control. He is predominantly a winger but has also been used in every position in the final third for the Red Devils in Premier League 2 and EFL Cup.
The youngster is well ahead of his age in terms of the progress he has made as he has played against players much ahead of his age group all his life. Another thing that makes Shoretire really special and dangerous is that he is equally capable with both feet.
A fan of Ronaldinho, it is quite evident that he studies the Brazilian icon's game carefully. The way he can make the most out of very little space afforded to him and makes quick turns reminds of Ronaldinho.