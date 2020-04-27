Football
A scout report of Dutch midfield dynamo wanted by Everton

By
Carlo Ancelotti
Everton have improved under Carlo Ancelotti

Kolkata, April 27: Everton are expected to be one of the busiest clubs during the next transfer window.

Since the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti, they have shown a significant progress, but the Italian manager needs to reinforce the squad in the next transfer window.

The grapevine is that AZ Alkmaar skipper Teun Koopmeiners is a target of the Toffees and they are set to make a £12million bid for the 22-year-old.

Everton transfer chief Marcel Brands has a vast knowledge of Dutch football and has seemingly identified the young midfield dynamo as a priority target.

Here, we take a closer look at the Dutch Under-21 international.

Positioning and discipline

Everton have lacked control in the middle and a player like Koopmeiners seems to be the perfect solution. The Dutchman is more of a midfield controller who likes to dictate the tempo of the game from deep and hardly joins the attack. Ancelotti will surely love to have the calm, confident and composed player in his ranks next season.

Passing range

One of the reasons behind AZ's incredible season this time out is Koopmeiners' exploits in the middle. He has been excellent in passing which is evident from his success rate of 87.2 per cent. Ancelotti is known for a direct style of football and Koopmeiners can prove to be a very influential player for him.

Set-piece specialist

Koopmeiners has garnered a reputation of being a reliable set-piece taker and Everton will definitely love that considering that it could the final season of Gylfi Sigurdsson at Goodison Park. He is also a free-kick specialist and is the preferred one for the Dutch club especially from the right side from where he can test the keeper with his gifted left foot.

Story first published: Monday, April 27, 2020, 13:48 [IST]
