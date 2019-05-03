Aaron Wan-Bissaka rules out transfer amid top six Interest

Bengaluru, May 3: Premier League top guns deal a major blow as in-demand defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka insisted that he is set to remain at Crystal Palace next season.
The 21-year-old is one of the breakout stars in the Premier League this season and has had a string of accomplished performances. The England youth international has been a rock on the right side of the Palace back four all season, starting all but three Premier League matches garnering extensive praise for his tackling and composure.
The Palace defender in his first full campaign has won a maximum number of tackles in the Premier League this season, more than any defender in the top five leagues in Europe.
The 21-year-old English fullback has managed two assists so far, but his eagerness in going forward to help the attack has also been lauded.
The statistics are by far more than impressive given he is only in his second stint in the league and looking at all such promising factors, the youngster is certainly meant for promising future.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the only player in the Premier League this season with 60+ tackles, 60+ interceptions and 60+ take-ons completed:
It's time to duel.
Such form certainly has led to interest from some of the league’s richest clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City, but latest rumours suggest that it is Manchester United who are close to making a move for the player, as a replacement for the ageing Ashley Young.
But speaking after he picked up the Eagles' Player of the Season award as well as the Player's Player of the Season trophy the England U21 international has dismissed all the speculations and claimed he is committed to Palace.
“The situation just shows that my performances don’t go unnoticed,” Wan-Bissaka told Standard Sport. “But I am with Crystal Palace at the moment. That is where my contract is and that is where I will be next season.
“I have got three years left on my contract. It says I am going to be there, so that is all I can focus on now.”
With that news, the Red Devils will now have to look elsewhere for an alternative target. The Old Trafford side are hell-bent on making a recruitment in the defensive right flank and apart from Bissaka, have also been linked with PSG's Thomas Meunier and Tottenham's Kieran Trippier.