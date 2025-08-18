Di Maria Asserts Messi Must Compete In The 2026 World Cup Regardless Of Condition

Football AC Milan Triumphs Over Bari 2-0 In Coppa Italia Amidst Concerns Over Leao's Injury AC Milan advanced to the second round of the Coppa Italia with a 2-0 win against Bari. However, Rafael Leao's suspected calf injury casts doubt on his fitness for the upcoming Serie A season. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 18, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

AC Milan secured a 2-0 victory over Bari, advancing to the second round of the Coppa Italia. However, they suffered a setback as Rafael Leao left the field with a suspected calf injury after scoring the opening goal. This injury leaves Milan anxious about his availability for the upcoming Serie A season.

Christian Pulisic's powerful shot was deflected onto the crossbar by Michele Cerofolini. Santiago Gimenez, who replaced Leao, had a goal disallowed for offside. Despite these setbacks, Milan extended their lead shortly after halftime when Pulisic converted Gimenez's pass into a goal from inside the box.

The match saw Luka Modric make his competitive debut for Milan, having joined from Real Madrid this summer. Modric entered the game midway through the second half, adding experience to Milan's midfield. Massimiliano Allegri's decision to introduce Modric highlights his strategic approach to integrating new talent.

Milan dominated with an expected goals (xG) total of 1.93 from 24 shots, while Bari managed only 0.21 xG from six attempts at Mike Maignan's goal. This performance underscores Milan's attacking prowess and defensive solidity in their quest for Coppa Italia success.

Milan aims to avenge last year's final loss to Bologna by making a strong start in this season's Coppa Italia campaign. The team is determined to reclaim glory and has shown promising form in their opening match against Bari.

Leao's absence is significant as he scored his first season-opening goal for Milan in all competitions during this match, marking his seventh year with the club. His contribution will be missed if he is sidelined for an extended period.

The victory over Bari sets a positive tone for Milan as they progress in the tournament. The team's focus now shifts to maintaining momentum and addressing any challenges posed by injuries or tactical adjustments.