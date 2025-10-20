How can India qualify for Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals after defeat against England? All Scenarios Explained

Football AC Milan Triumphs Over Fiorentina 2-1 With Leao's Late Penalty To Reach Serie A Summit Rafael Leao scored two goals, including a decisive penalty, as AC Milan came from behind to defeat Fiorentina 2-1 and return to the top of Serie A. The match showcased Leao's return to form after injury. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

Rafael Leao's late penalty secured a 2-1 victory for AC Milan over Fiorentina, propelling them to the top of Serie A. Leao's brace, his first league double since November 2024, was crucial in overturning a deficit at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. The match began quietly, with neither team threatening much in the first half.

Fiorentina took the lead in the 55th minute when Robin Gosens scored from close range after Luca Ranieri's header caused confusion in Milan's defence. However, Milan responded swiftly. Eight minutes later, Leao equalised with a curling shot from outside the box that found the bottom-right corner.

Milan continued to press for a winner and came close when Santiago Gimenez almost scored, but De Gea made an excellent save. Their persistence paid off when Fabiano Parisi fouled Gimenez in the box. After a pitchside review, a penalty was awarded, which Leao converted by sending De Gea the wrong way.

This performance marked Leao's return to form after an injury-plagued start to the 2025-26 season. His goals were his first at home in 512 days, last scoring at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in May 2024 against Salernitana. His efforts led Milan's second-half resurgence and delighted home fans.

Milan's Offensive Statistics

The hosts improved significantly after halftime, generating an expected goals (xG) total of 2.56 from their 14 shots, though only four were on target. In contrast, Fiorentina managed an xG of just 1.08 from five attempts. This offensive push was key to their comeback victory.

Milan's win moved them one point clear at the top of Serie A. Their determination and Leao's decisive contributions were instrumental in overcoming Fiorentina and reclaiming their position as league leaders.