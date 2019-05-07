Football

Gattuso and Bakayoko in sideline spat at San Siro

By Opta
Tiemoue Bakayoko

Milan, May 7: Gennaro Gattuso's combustible relationship with Tiemoue Bakayoko has deteriorated further after the pair shared a pointed exchange during AC Milan's match against Bologna on Monday (May 6).

The Rossoneri boss turned to substitute Bakayoko when Lucas Biglia limped off midway through the first half at San Siro, only to hastily change his mind after the on-loan Chelsea midfielder appeared to suggest he needed more time to prepare.

Jose Mauri instead replaced Biglia as a terse discussion took place between Gattuso and Bakayoko, who remained seated on the bench.

The incident comes barely 24 hours after Gattuso claimed the pair had resolved a quarrel that emerged from the 24-year-old France international's late arrival to a training session.

Milan, still fighting to secure a top-four finish in Serie A, undertook a training retreat at their Milanello base in the wake of Bakayoko's indiscretion.

The former Rennes and Monaco man last month told France Football his future is a "total blur" and a breakdown in his relationship with Gattuso casts severe doubt over the likelihood of a second season in Italy.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 1:30 [IST]
