AC Milan strike agreement with Nice for €20m winger Allan Saint-Maximin

Bengaluru, Feb 7: AC Milan have reached an agreement to sign Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin in the summer in a deal worth €20m plus bonuses, according to reports in Italy.
The 21-year-old's name pops up at the last minute in the Rossoneri's target but at that moment it was too much left to do to get the settlement done for the deal to go through last week.
But according to reports now, Nice have secured a deal worth €20m with the Rossoneri, and the player is said to have agreed to a five-year deal with the club. The French side, reportedly, welcomed the way the situation was handled in January and it was said to be the key factor of them continuing further talks.
Milan have reportedly agreed a deal to sign OGC Nice Allan Saint-Maximin for €20M + bonuses. the deal is likely to depend on UEFA Champions League qualification. Saint-Maximin would have also agreed a five-year contract pic.twitter.com/MtWhw4GRdY— TeamMilanAC (@TeamMilanAC) February 5, 2019
The attacker, amidst the rumours, recently hinted at the deal with a cryptic message on his Instagram account, where he posted a photo with a caption: "It is only a matter of time."
View this post on Instagram
Ce n’est qu’une question de temps ✔️🙄
A post shared by Allan SAINT-MAXIMIN (@st_maximin) on Feb 6, 2019 at 3:44am PST
The settlement is, however, still said to be dependent on the club's qualification for the Champions League. Milan are currently fourth in Serie A table but it is still far from certain in a tightly packed table.
Maximin began his career with AS Saint Étienne, but could not break his way into the first team and after a couple of loan spells and transfer, the player finally seemed to have found his feet at Nice this term.
The 21-year-old winger hasn’t established himself at the top level yet on a regular basis but shown a glimpse of his talent this term at Ligue 1 where he has scored six goals and provided three assists in 23 appearances.
Leonardo tidak ingin kehilangan kesempatan untuk merekrut Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice) pada bursa transfer musim panas mendatang. Allan sudah memperhatikan proses pendekatan Milan ini. Perwakilan Milan dan Nice akan bertemu dalam waktu dekat. Via @MilanNewsit— AC Milan News Update (@MilanUpdate) February 7, 2019
Should Milan qualify for next year's Champions League, they definitely require a squad with full strength and after acquiring Krzysztof Piatek and Lucas Paqueta in January who are both in their early 20s and already firing in the league, this move could also turn out to be a smart addition.