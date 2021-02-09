AC Milan want €17 million Diogo Dalot transfer in summer: Should Manchester United get rid of him?

Bengaluru, Feb 9: AC Milan are considering making Manchester United fullback Digo Dalot's loan move to a permanent one in the summer and apparently has already informed the English giants of their wish.
The Portuguese fullback is currently on a full season loan in Italy but doesn't have any obligation to buy clause inserted into his deal.
But apparently, Pioli's team has been impressed with his participation so far and could open talks over a potential deal worth around €17 million.
Dalot's time at Manchester United so far
Dalot joined United from FC Porto in a £19million deal under Jose Mourinho however failed to establish himself as a regular at Old Trafford.
Last season, he lost his place further following Wan Bissaka's signing and barely featured in Solskjaer’s line-up. His case wasn’t helped by his long absence due to back to back injuries. But despite these facts, the right-back showed a few promising signs during his spell at Manchester.
As a result, to hand him more opportunity he was loaned out to AC Milan last summer. The versatile fullback has been sparingly used in Serie A but was a regular feature in the group stages of the UEFA Europa League campaign. He has played 16 games so far scoring once and assisting twice which looks to have influenced coaches at Milan.
Is this a good move for all parties involved?
Despite initially showing encouragement Dalot has not been able to expand his game. That is mostly due to his fate with continuous injuries and struggled to make the impact when given the opportunity. United now have an established right-back with Wan Bissaka while youngster Brandon Williams as well Ethan Laird can also fill up the gap in his absence. In addition, they have also been linked with a move for Norwich City’s promising right-back Max Aarons as well.
So Dalot is likely to face a difficult road back to Old Trafford but AC Milan’s firm interest in him now could be a great escape route for him. United should look to cash in on him till his stakes are high while at Milan Dalot could see his game-time improve. Right now, this looks to be the best possible option for both the club and player.