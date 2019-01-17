AFC Asian Cup: Oman 3 Turkmenistan 1: Last-gasp Al-Musallami guarantees progression

Abu Dhabi, January 17: Mohammed Al-Musallami guaranteed Oman's place in the last 16 of the Asian Cup with a last-gasp goal sealing a 3-1 victory over Group F rivals Turkmenistan.
The two teams appeared set to be eliminated with the scores locked at 1-1 after 83 minutes at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, but Muhsen Al Ghassani and Al-Musallami got the goals they needed to advance as one of the best third-placed teams.
Oman took the lead in the 20th minute through a sensational free-kick from Ahmed Al Mahaijri, but Altymyrat Annadurdyyev drew Turkmenistan level before half-time.
After the Gulf Cup champions missed out on a penalty for a handball by Mekan Saparov, Al Ghassani put them ahead in the 84th minute and Al-Musallami headed home nine minutes later to complete a huge victory.