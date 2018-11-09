AFC Champions League final preview: It's advantage Kashima as Persepolis bank on home crowd

Tehran, November 9: It is advantage Kashima Antlers as they hold a 2-0 lead against Persepolis, going into the second leg of the AFC Champions League final that takes place at Azadi Stadium on Saturday (November 10).
The battle between the two powerhouses to become the king of the continent promises to be an exciting one especially with a capacity crowd expected at one of Asia's largest venues.
Kashima recorded a 2-0 win in the first leg thanks to goals from Brazilian duo Leo Silva and Serginho.
However, Persepolis' vocal and passionate 12th man could well make up for the deficit.
🙌 @PerspolisFCIran have it all to do in the #ACLFinal 2nd leg but the backing of the Red Army will certainly be a welcomed boost!https://t.co/s7wBUX9RW1— AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) November 7, 2018
Whatever happens, an enthralling climax to Asia's most prestigious club competition awaits.
The Tehran giants are unbeaten at home in the cavernous Azadi Stadium, yet they will need to not only maintain that record, but also avoid conceding if they wish to have a realistic chance of overturning Kashima's first leg lead.
🔥 Despite heading back to 🇮🇷 with a 2️⃣-goal deficit, the @PerspolisFCIran coach believes they still have every chance to turn it around in the 2nd leg!#ACLFinalhttps://t.co/sA7NMhBPwE— AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) November 5, 2018
They will also have to do so without suspended midfielder Siamak Nemati, who was dismissed at Kashima Soccer Stadium following two bookable offences.
Winning control of the midfield early on will be absolutely vital for Persepolis and in Iraq international Bashar Resan, they have a talented young star who could be crucial in helping the Iranians dictate the game's momentum.
With Nemati suspended, Resan's role will be even more vital in helping build a platform that can supply forwards Ali Alipour and Godwin Mensha as the hosts look to erase the deficit and secure continental glory.
A morale-boosting 2-0 first leg win sees Kashima come into the tournament's finale knowing they hold their continental destiny in their own hands: score past Alireza Beiranvand and they leave Persepolis with a mountain to climb.
And having watched domestic rivals Urawa Red Diamonds lift the title last year, Go Oiwa's side will go into the showpiece event in confident mood they can make it back-to-back Japanese winners.
🇯🇵 @atlrs_official's Shuto Yamamoto is certainly wary of the threat of playing Persepolis at their home turf...#ACLFinal pic.twitter.com/tg9l5UBIDB— AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) November 8, 2018
The J League outfit struggled in the first half in Kashima against a physical Persepolis performance, but stepped up a gear in the second half with fine strikes from Leo Silva (58th minute) and Serginho (70th minute) giving them the aggregate advantage going into Saturday's showdown.
Serginho's goal-scoring exploits have been well covered since he made his mark on the AFC Champions League knockout stage, but his fellow Brazilian Leo Silva has just as important a role to play.
Playing as a shield in front of the Kashima backline, the 32-year-old will be vital in helping stem the anticipated early waves of attacks from Persepolis.
Should he do his job well, and the J League side nullify their hosts, it would surely put the Japanese club well on their way to lifting their maiden AFC Champions League title.
(Source: AFC.com)
Kick off is at 6.30pm local time (8.30pm IST)