AFC Cup 2018: Tough Asian fixture awaits Bengaluru FC as New Radiant SC of Maldives come calling

Bengaluru, April 9: With a Super Cup quarterfinal against NEROCA FC looming, Bengaluru FC face another crunch AFC Cup clash against New Radiant SC of Maldives at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday (April 10) in a match that could decide the fate of the club in Group E.
BFC and New Radiant are equal on six points in the group after sealing similar results. Since the better head-to-head record decides who progresses from the group if two sides finish equal on points, Albert Roca's Bengaluru FC will have to win either this game or the April 25 reverse fixture in Male to make the knockouts of the competition. The other clubs in the group - Aizawl FC and Abahani Dhaka Limited are yet to win a point and will face each other on April 11 in Guwahati.
But with the quarterfinal of the Super Cup to play in Bhubaneswar just three days later, BFC are in a tight spot and look to their tested second-string side to pull off an upset against New Radiant.
"For me, it's the same problem as always - such crucial games in a short span of time," Roca said on Monday (April 9). "We have to take care and manage the situation well. To be honest, I pay more attention to the immediate game we have to face but knowing we have the Super Cup quarterfinal three days later, more time for recovery would have been better."
New Radiant have familiar faces in coach Oscar Bruzon, formerly of Mumbai FC and Sporting Clube de Goa, and regular I-League star Haroon Fakruddin Amiri of Afghanistan. "Familiarity with Indian football is definitely advantageous," Bruzon said. "I followed the Indian Super League as well. But what I can say is that BFC are not a normal Indian club because they do things so differently, starting with the way they have maintained the pitch which is wonderful. Roca as a coach has given them continuity. They like to control the game and play competitive football. We are also like that and the team which manages to control the game better will emerge the winner."
New Radiant can take solace from the fact that they are the only Maldivian club to make the semifinals of the AFC Cup, which was way back in 2005. Their striker Ali Ashfaq comes off a hat-trick against Aizawl FC in their 3-1 win and vice-captain Akram Abdul Ghanee feels Ali will prove a gamechanger on Tuesday. "I have been with him for the last nine years and I can say he's the key man for us," Akram said, while Bruzon felt the game will be a match-up of two of South Asia's best players - Sunil Chhetri and Ali.
BFC will miss defender Juanan Gonzalez, who has been nursing a rib problem since the Indian Super League final on March 17. Roca is likely to go with the team that won 3-1 against Aizawl FC last week, which means that Chhetri will start from the bench. But Bruzon hopes BFC realise the importance of the game and field their best possible XI.
Bengaluru FC vs New Radiant SC
Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
At 8 pm (April 10)
Match to be streamed on AFC Cup Facebook page
Aizawl FC vs Abahani Limited Dhaka
Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
At 6.30 pm (April 11)
Match to be streamed on AFC Cup Facebook page
