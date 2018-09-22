Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

AFC U-16 Championship: Could have won with a fancier scoreline against Vietnam: Bibiano Fernandes

By
India opened their AFC under-16 Championship on a winning note. Credit: AFC
India opened their AFC under-16 Championship on a winning note. Credit: AFC

Kuala Lumpur, September 22: After defeating the Vietnam under-16 team 1-0 to kick-off their AFC U-16 Championship campaign on a winning note, head coach of the Indian U-16 national team Bibiano Fernandes stated that there is “still work to be done,” and the team could have won by a fancy scoreline in their first match.

AFC U-16 Championships: Late goal by Vikram Singh hands India U-16 win against Vietnam

“We have toiled hard to get the result against Vietnam. It has been a long journey to build this team. Still there a few tweaks to be done and we should not be overconfident of ourselves in the attempt,” Bibiano said.

“We dominated the entire match and could have won by a fancier scoreline but we missed our chances in front of the net. That is something we will focus upon and try to increase our conversion rate. The credit goes to the players for attacking incessantly and finding the win,” he added.

The Indian colts had as many as four clear goal scoring chances and it almost felt they would score whenever the ball reached the final third. In the 83rd minute, skipper Vikram Singh’s run awarded India a penalty which was converted to hand India a vital three points.

“We came here to get a win and we got the win. That is what matters. I am happy with the team’s performance and this team has a lot of potential to go a long way. But we are taking one match at a time and will focus on our next opponents,” Bibiano stated.

Post the match, skipper Vikram Singh said, “We have full confidence in our abilities as a team. We did miss chances but eventually we got the job done and that is of great importance – to get a win in our first match itself.”

Meanwhile defender Shabas Ahaamed added: “We had to toil the entire match and Vietnam were quick on counter-attacks. We had to defend with extreme poise and played compact to nullify the threat.”

With the win the Indian U-16 team are ranked second in Group C behind leaders Indonesia and face Iran next on Monday (September 24).

Source: AIFF

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: RAY 1 - 2 CDA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, September 22, 2018, 17:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue