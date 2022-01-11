AFCON 2021: Morocco, Gabon open Group C with wins

Yaounde (Cameroon), January 11: Sofiane Boufal's late strike gave Morocco a 1-0 victory over Ghana in a drab Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group C opener at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo on Monday (January 10).
The Black Stars and the Atlas Lions looked to be heading for a point apiece from a match that was lacking in entertaining until Boufal popped up with an 83rd-minute winner in Yaounde.
Morocco captain Romain Saiss failed to take a good chance to open the scoring when he nodded Boufal's fizzed free-kick over the bar a few minutes before the end of a poor first half
The quality did not improve after the break, but Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou produced a brilliant save to tip Joseph Paintsil's measured right-foot shot around the post after 72 minutes.
Boufal then snatched the victory when he drilled in with his right foot from inside the penalty area after the ball came off Thomas Partey's boot and fell nicely for him and there was no way back for Ghana.
FULL-TIME ⏰ #TeamMorocco 1️⃣-0️⃣ #TeamGhana— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 10, 2022
Morocco leave it late to seal the victory against Ghana, courtesy of a Sofiane Boufal strike! 🦁 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #MARGHA pic.twitter.com/S974EMObFC
Comoros undone by Boupendza
In the other Group C fixture on Monday (January 10), Gabon ensured Comoros' Africa Cup of Nations finals debut was one to forget as they started their campaign with a 1-0 win.
Aaron Boupendza's superb finish from a tight angle proved the difference in a game defined by otherwise wayward shooting.
Louis Ameka Autchanga slid Boupendza down the left flank and the Al-Arabi forward left Comoros goalkeeper Ali Ahamada stranded with a stunning strike.
Comoros dominated possession and had eight attempts to Gabon's seven as they attempted to find a way back into the contest.
But just one of those efforts hit the target, leaving them with an uphill climb to qualify from a group also featuring Morocco and Ghana.
Gabon could potentially book their place in the next stage with a win over Ghana on Friday (January 14).
FULL-TIME! ⏰#TeamComoros 0️⃣-1️⃣ #TeamGabon— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 10, 2022
It’s a hard-fought victory for the Leopards against Comoros thanks to Aaron Boupendza’s strike ✅#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #COMGAB pic.twitter.com/n3Otd7TB3k