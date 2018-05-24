After Arsenal snub, Mikel Arteta set to sign new Manchester City deal

Bengaluru, May 24: Manchester City are set to offer assistant coach Mikel Arteta a new contract after the Spaniard lost out on the Arsenal job to Unai Emery at the 11th hour. The former Arsenal player was all but prepared to take charge at Emirates following the exit of Arsene Wenger after holding long talks with the Gunners hierarchy.
The 36-year-old reportedly had already begun putting together his backroom staff and even asked City for their permission. Surprisingly, the North London side performed a U-turn and showed a cold foot to their former player and instead signed former PSG and Sevilla boss Emery on a three-year deal.
Unai Emery— Danny WelBeast (@WelBeast) May 22, 2018
Years of coaching: 13
Club managed: 6
Domestic trophies: 5
European trophies: 3
Mikel Arteta:
Years of coaching: 0
Club managed: 0
Domestic trophies: 0
European trophies: 0
But some of you think Arteta was the best choice because he's a former club captain. Jog on.
Inexperienced Arteta reportedly lost the Arsenal job as he is yet to manage any senior side. Nevertheless, now City are well-aware of his desire to become a manager and wants to ensure the player remains at the club.
It is understood that Arteta is still gutted following the revelation. Now as per reports, to console the player, the Manchester City board has planned to offer him a two-year extended contract.
City's chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak reportedly views the Basque-born player as a future City manager and apparently wants to tie him down at Etihad with a view to see him as the successor to Pep Guardiola.
With Unai Emery's appointment as the new Arsenal manager expected to be officially announced today, Mikel Arteta is set to be offered a two-year contract to remain part of Pep Gurdiola's Manchester City coaching team pic.twitter.com/wRmBYsg4ce— ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) May 23, 2018
Guardiola recently signed a new contract with City by extending his term by two years, prolonging his stay at Etihad to 2021. But Arteta was reportedly called by City's chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak, who told him of the club's exciting plan to prepare him as a manager and later to take over the Etihad throne once Pep leaves.
Arteta joined the backroom staff of Guardiola last year after retiring from football. His first season at Etihad was dull but this season, his side in the Premier league has broken the 100-point barrier on their way to the title.
Arteta was said to be stunned by the news. He had discussed possible transfer targets & the composition of his backroom team but grew concerned at the lack of contact from the club over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/kcrhXq9uoO— Arsenal TV 🔴⚪ (@Arsenal__Live) May 22, 2018
And as per Guardiola and many of the players, Arteta was a big part of the club’s Premier League success as well as the League Cup triumph. Following the end of the campaign too, Guardiola had lauded the former Everton player.
He suggested the improvement of young players like Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling ensued because of Arteta's deep involvement and he will be more than happy if he gets the chance to work with him for a few more years, which seems likely now.
