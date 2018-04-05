After Liverpool drubbing, Manchester City find 'perfect match' with Tinder

Manchester, April 5: Manchester City's 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday (April 4) was far from their "perfect match", but they claim to have found it in a commercial partnership with Tinder. The popular dating app has joined forces with City and the pair shouted about their new relationship from above the rooftops with a branded blimp taking to the Manchester skies on Thursday.
"We believe this will be a perfect match for Tinder and for City," said City Football Group's chief commercial officer Tom Glick.
Pep Guardiola will be hoping City can swipe their Champions League quarter-final first-leg defeat right out of their minds and claim the Premier League title by defeating arch-rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. On Wednesday though, goals by Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane gave Liverpool a good 3-0 advantage over their Premier League rivals and leave Guardiola disappointed at Anfield.
Calling all football fans ⚽ Get ready for the #perfectmatch! Tinder has taken to the skies to say we swipe right on Manchester City FC. Join us as we kick off an exciting new partnership with @ManCity and Cityzens all over the world. It’s going to be a game changer pic.twitter.com/ds9RNZkK3y— Tinder (@Tinder) April 5, 2018
Tinder announced the partnership with a tweet that read: "Calling all football fans. Get ready for the #perfectmatch! Tinder has taken to the skies to say we swipe right on Manchester City FC. Join us as we kick off an exciting new partnership with @ManCity and Cityzens all over the world. It's going to be a game changer"
Many users poked fun at the agreement. Have a look:
A user, Paul Pope (@Paul_Pope), said: "It is a #perfectmatch because your app allows people to get together with anyone for a quick one night stand and Man City "fans" jump on whatever team happens to be winning at the time."
Another user who goes by the name James (@J_6700) said: "Man City dating profile: Age on their side. Just looking for someone who can take control when they take me to Europe. Getting over a rough night in Liverpool. All offers open. Likes: spending money , winning trophies. Dislikes: United , being made to look like pretenders."
Bob Westerdale (@westerdale10) too had an interesting take. "Manchester City have got into bed with dating app Tinder in a multi-year, multi-million pound partnership. You'd think they'd be a bit sore after last night," he tweeted about the partnership.
