Encomiums pour in for record breaker Aguero

Bengaluru, November 2: Encomiums poured in for Sergio Aguero, who became Manchester City's all-time top-scorer during the club's 4-2 win against Napoli in the Champions League tie on Wednesday (November 1).
The 29-year-old Argentinian already holds the record for the most goals scored by a non-European in the Premier League.
The Argentinian's goal in the 69th minute which gave City a decisive lead in the Group F tie at the Stadio San Paolo in Naples was his 178th for the club.
With that strike, Aguero surpassed Eric Brookes' long-standing record set in 1938.
City manager Pep Guardiola called Aguero a "club legend" for the accomplishment.
"When one guy achieved that, big congratulations, what he's done for all his teammates, he's a legend in the history of this club," said Guardiola.
"Enjoy it, everyone has to be so proud," he added.
Twitter was flooded with congragulatory messages with England star Gary Linekar leading the chorus.
Sergio Aguero has restored @ManCity’s lead and becomes the club’s record goal-scorer. Felicidades. 👏👏👏— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 1, 2017
He's done it!— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 1, 2017
Sergio Aguero scores his 178th Man City goal to become their all-time leading goalscorer.https://t.co/R468mAx76N #SSCNCity pic.twitter.com/yYXiuMXdqe
178 – Sergio Aguero is now the highest scoring player in Manchester City’s history (178 goals in 264 apps). Iconic. pic.twitter.com/6RSx7wwHo1— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2017
Aguero said he will give his shirt to his son Benjamin -- Diego Maradon's grandson -- after breaking the record in the stadium where Maradona was an idol.
"This shirt is for my son, he texted me to say: 'As soon as you score, bring me the shirt.'"
"I am very happy for this moment. I am happy because the team helped to support me -- as did the fans and all the staff. I want to say thank you very much to everyone," said Aguero.
"I am enjoying this moment. I am very happy because this moment is a one-time thing.
"Napoli are a good team and away always in the Champions League is difficult," he added.