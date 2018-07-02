FIFA World Cup: Aguero vows to continue with Sampaoli or someone else

Moscow, July 2: Following Latin American giant Argentina's premature exit from the FIFA World Cup 2018 after a 4-3 defeat against France, the future of a host of Albiceleste stars is currently up for debate, with players making decisions on their future one by one.
Veteran star Javier Mascherano, following Argentina's exit from the World Cup, has already announced his retirement from international football while his midfield partner Lucas Biglia has also declared the same.
It is understood that another bunch of their team-mates could follow the suit in the coming days and announce their retirement.
But Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero now has come forward and put an end to such rumours regarding his future in national colours.
Aguero in a recent interview has clearly stated that he is willing to continue despite their unfortunate departure from the round of 16 and is open to playing for Albiceleste again if the manager wants him to.
Aguero said: "I think that as long as the technician is Jorge (Sampaoli) or someone else he needs me, I'll be willing. It's clear that by age players come with great projection.
"We gave everything we could against a complicated opponent, who had good players, and of course, in the dressing room, the faces said it all. When it is lost, there are not many words left, but simply to let the sadness pass as quickly as possible.
"I think this World Cup came to us at a fairly fair age, and obviously afterwards, as we all know, there are young players in my position who are coming back, many with a great project and a future."
Aguero starred in first two matches of the group stage for Argentina where he netted one against Iceland. However, he was left on the bench in the following two games to some controversy as Sampoli's side struggled for goals and creativity in attack.
The Manchester City top scorer although was brought on from the bench against France where he scored his second world cup goal, Argentina's third goal in the game however still it was not enough to keep them in the competition.
Aguero has 39 goals in 89 appearances for his country and has played three World Cups with Argentina.
